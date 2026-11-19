Sandeep Singh receives prison sentence for leading a Southern California trucking cargo theft scheme. Details on the $7.2 million loss and restitution ordered by the court.

Sandeep Singh, a 32-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was sentenced on Tuesday to two and a half years in federal prison for his central role in orchestrating a massive cargo theft operation across Southern California. The United States Department of Justice announced the sentencing today, confirming that Singh and his co-conspirators stole more than $7.2 million worth of freight from warehouses and shippers in the region.

The Mechanics of the Cargo Theft Scheme

From September 2021 to March 2025, the conspiracy operated by having Singh and his associates acquire or establish their own trucking companies. These entities then enrolled with freight brokers and load boards, which are intermediaries that connect cargo shippers with transportation providers. The group bid on authentic shipping contracts to appear as legitimate logistics providers to unsuspecting clients.

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Once assigned a load, conspirators drove to a shipper's location in trucks bearing the company name and towing trailers. They signed delivery agreements specifying the cargo would reach its destination by a certain date, received the freight into their trailers, and then vanished. Instead of delivering the goods to their intended locations, which were frequently in states outside of California, they stole the cargo entirely.

Key Figures and Legal Accountability

In addition to Singh, Elgar Rolando Hernandez, 28, of Fontana, was also identified as a key participant in the scheme. Singh first pleaded guilty on August 13 to conspiracy to commit theft from interstate or foreign shipments. The guilty plea acknowledged his responsibility in the organized theft network that exploited the transportation logistics industry across multiple jurisdictions.

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The Department of Justice emphasized that the defendants did not merely act as lone thieves but operated a sophisticated criminal enterprise. By buying or using their own trucking companies, they created a facade of legality. This allowed them to bypass standard security checks and gain access to high-value goods under the guise of professional freight services.

Geographic Scope and Financial Impact

The criminal activity was concentrated in several key locations within the Inland Empire, including Walnut, Moreno Valley, Fontana, and Chino, as well as other locales in Southern California. The total monetary loss inflicted on victims was precisely $7,210,056. This figure represents the actual value of the stolen cargo as calculated by federal authorities during their investigation.

The widespread nature of the theft affected multiple supply chains and logistics networks. By targeting shipments destined for states other than California, the ring exploited the interstate commerce system. The victims included various shippers who relied on the freight brokers and load boards to secure reliable transportation for their goods.

Restitution and Law Enforcement Cooperation

Besides the prison sentence, Singh was ordered to pay $2,210,055 in restitution to the victims of the crime. This financial penalty is part of the legal consequences mandated by the court to compensate those who suffered monetary losses due to the theft ring's activities. The restitution order ensures that Singh bears a portion of the financial burden for the stolen goods.

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The case was the result of a multi-agency effort involving the FBI's Inland Violent Crime Suppression Task Force, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the California Highway Patrol. Additional support came from the Cargo Theft Interdiction Program, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the Fontana Police Department, and the San Bernardino Police Department. Their combined efforts successfully dismantled the operation and brought the perpetrators to justice.