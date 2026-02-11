Morgan Wallen Announces 2027 Sand In My Boots Lineup With Kings of Leon And Ella Langley

Morgan Wallen and AEG Presents announced the Sand In My Boots 2027 lineup for May 21-23 in Gulf Shores, Alabama, with headliners Morgan Wallen, Kings of Leon and Ella Langley plus 32 artists across genres. Local presale starts Nov. 5; general tickets go on sale Nov. 6.

Morgan Wallen and AEG Presents have officially confirmed the lineup for the highly anticipated return of the Sand In My Boots festival, which will take place on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, from May 21 to 23, 2027.

The three-day event boasts a genre-defying roster of 32 artists, headlined by Wallen himself alongside rock legends Kings of Leon and rising country star Ella Langley. This diverse bill also includes hip-hop icons, pop sensations, and electronic acts, ensuring a broad appeal that reflects Wallen's philosophy of offering something for every musical taste.

Also read Morgan Wallen Announces Sand In My Boots Festival Return to Gulf Shores

Mashup pioneer Girl Talk joins the eclectic mix of performers, adding a unique layer to the festival's musical landscape. The inclusion of such a wide array of genres underscores the event's goal to create a immersive summer experience that extends far beyond traditional country music boundaries.

Local residents of the Gulf Coast region will have the privilege of purchasing full-price passes before the general public. This exclusive early access window begins on Thursday, November 5, at 1 p.m. CT and concludes on Friday, November 6, at 10 a.m. CT.

Eligible Florida ZIP codes for this local presale include 32501, 32502, 32503, 32504, 32505, 32506, 32507, 32508, 32509, 32511, 32514, 32526, 32533, 32534, 32561, 32563, 32568, and 32577.

Advertisement

Alabama residents in Baldwin and Mobile Counties are also granted early entry. Eligible Alabama ZIP codes include 36505, 36507, 36509, 36511, 36523, 36525, 36526, 36527, 36528, 36530, 36532, 36535, 36542, 36544, 36549, 36551, 36555, 36559, 36561, 36564, 36567, 36568, 36571, 36572, 36574, 36575, 36576, 36578, 36580, 36582, 36602, 36603, 36604, 36605, 36606, 36607, 36608, 36609, 36610, 36611, 36612, 36613, 36615, 36617, 36618, 36619, 36688, 36693, and 36695.

Tickets will officially go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 6, at 10 a.m. Central Time through Ticketmaster. Fans can also secure passes via trusted secondary market sites like Vivid Seats, which provides a 100 percent buyer guarantee for added peace of mind.

The 2025 edition of the festival set a high bar for fan expectations, with attendees praising the seamless blend of music, sunshine, and Southern hospitality. One blogger described the atmosphere as perfect, noting the soft white sand and warm Gulf waters created an idyllic backdrop.

The vibrant community vibe was so compelling that one visitor joked they would consider moving to the area if the festival happened every day. This level of engagement suggests that the 2027 event will continue to draw massive crowds from across the country.

Wallen, 32, continues to build a devoted following despite a history of public controversies. His past incidents include a 2020 arrest for public intoxication and a 2021 scandal involving the use of racial slurs, which led to a donation of $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition.

Advertisement

More recently, Wallen faced legal issues in Nashville after being charged with three felony counts for throwing a chair off a building. He also made headlines in March 2025 when he walked off the set of Saturday Night Live during the goodnights.

New music from Wallen features the track McArthur, a tribute to the late evangelical pastor John McArthur. The song explores themes of legacy and what one leaves behind, resonating with fans through its grounded and emotional delivery.

Ella Langley is also set to perform, with fans anticipating songs like I Can't Love You Anymore. The track paints vivid images of past romances and lingering heartbreak, offering a powerful performance opportunity.

Langley will likely also play Been By Now, a more contemplative bluesy tune about missed connections. Her music adds a fresh, contemporary edge to the festival's lineup.

Additionally, Langley's track Last Thing You Need is heading to the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack. This twangy departure for the popular video game highlights her growing influence in pop culture.

With 32 acts across multiple genres, the 2027 Sand In My Boots festival is shaping up to be a major destination event for Gulf Shores. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early to ensure a place at this premier summer celebration.