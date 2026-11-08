Sand Embankment Collapse Kills Five in Central Gaza Floods

A sand embankment collapse in central Gaza kills five displaced people, including children, as heavy rains flood tens of thousands of tents in devastated camps.

Five Palestinians have died and numerous others were injured after a sandy embankment collapsed onto displacement tents in central Gaza amid heavy rainfall. The tragedy occurred at a shelter center south of Deir al-Balah, where the Gaza Civil Defence agency confirmed that the structure gave way under the weight of the storm.

Details of the Tragic Collapse

Mahmud Bassal, the spokesperson for Gaza's civil defence, stated that a sandy embankment collapsed onto tents housing displaced people. The incident resulted in the deaths of three children and two women. Witnesses showed dozens of men at the scene, some trying to lift a large stone slab while others dug beneath it with shovels.

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The agency also warned displaced people against setting up tents or remaining near sand masses and elevated soil mounds, particularly during rainfall, saying these pose a threat to their lives. The collapse highlights the extreme vulnerability of makeshift shelters in the region.

Widespread Flooding Impact

Heavy rain on Saturday flooded tens of thousands of displaced people's tents in devastated Gaza, Palestinian authorities said, leaving them without shelter. In a statement, the government media office said about 70,000 tents sheltering tens of thousands of displaced people were flooded on the first day of rain.

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It also reported the collapse of dozens of cracked walls and roofs, which caused injuries, some critical, across the territory. Since early Saturday, hundreds of displaced families have fled camps in parts of Gaza City and central and northern Gaza after being inundated by rainwater.

The flooding has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region, where infrastructure has been severely damaged. The lack of durable shelter leaves residents exposed to the elements and structural hazards.

Conflict Context and Aftermath

Israel's genocidal war destroyed huge swathes of Gaza, leaving most of the population displaced and living in tents or other makeshift shelters. The destruction of permanent housing has forced families into vulnerable conditions that are easily compromised by weather events.

The ongoing conflict has blocked aid and disrupted reconstruction efforts, leaving the territory ill-equipped to handle natural disasters. The combination of war damage and environmental factors continues to endanger civilian lives across the enclave.