Center for Immigration Studies report reveals that 34,153 undocumented immigrants were released from jail in sanctuary states between January 2025 and May 2026 due to failure to honor federal detainers.

A comprehensive review conducted by the Center for Immigration Studies highlights a significant trend in law enforcement practices across the United States, revealing that sanctuary jurisdictions have released more than 34,000 illegal aliens from local jails after these individuals were accused of serious crimes. The data indicates that from January 2025 through May 2026, a total of 34,153 illegal aliens charged with offenses were freed from custody by these jurisdictions. This period reflects a concentrated effort by various local law enforcement agencies to prioritize local crimes over federal immigration enforcement requests.

Top States Driving Illegal Alien Release Numbers

New York state leads the nation in the volume of releases, accounting for 12,750 illegal aliens accused of crimes during the specified timeframe. California follows closely, with officials releasing almost 10,000 such individuals from jail facilities. Illinois released more than 2,000 illegal aliens, while Minnesota released close to 2,000. Connecticut also contributed to the total by releasing 1,259 illegal aliens. These four states-New York, California, Illinois, and Minnesota-comprise the top ten jail systems responsible for the highest number of releases, solidifying their status as the nation's primary sanctuary states regarding this issue.

Also read This Is the Greatest Beatles Song Never Released

Violent Criminal Convictions and Pending Charges

The individuals released by these sanctuary jurisdictions had been arrested and subsequently convicted or charged for an array of violent crimes, including murder, sex crimes, and kidnapping. The report details that sanctuary jurisdictions released 24 illegal aliens who had been convicted of homicide, alongside an additional 75 individuals who were accused of homicide. These figures underscore the severity of the offenses committed by those who remained in local custody for varying periods before their eventual release from jail without federal immigration detainers being honored.

Statistical Breakdown of Serious Offenses Released

Beyond homicide charges, the data reveals extensive convictions and accusations for other violent and property crimes. Sanctuary jurisdictions released nearly 300 illegal aliens convicted of assault and almost 80 individuals convicted of burglary. Specific counts include 12 illegal aliens convicted of kidnapping, 102 convicted of larceny, and 45 convicted of robbery. Additionally, officials released 42 illegal aliens convicted of sexual assault, 42 convicted of car theft, and nearly 80 convicted of weapons offenses. These statistics illustrate the broad spectrum of criminal activity associated with the released population.

Advertisement

Public Safety Hazards and Federal Detainer Failures

The failure to honor detainers represents a significant hazard to public safety according to the findings, as thousands of aliens released by sanctuary jurisdictions had serious and violent criminal convictions or pending charges. The report explicitly links the release of these individuals to crimes including homicide, sexual assault, kidnapping, human trafficking, and weapons offenses. This lack of coordination with federal immigration authorities has drawn criticism for potentially endangering local communities by allowing individuals with documented violent histories to return to the public sphere without immediate federal intervention.

Implications for Sanctuary Policy and Future Enforcement

The concentration of these releases in New York, California, Illinois, and Minnesota highlights a regional policy divide in how states handle interactions between local law enforcement and federal immigration requests. The Center for Immigration Studies data suggests that the sanctuary status of these jurisdictions directly correlates with the high volume of undocumented individuals charged with crimes who are freed from local custody. As the period from January 2025 through May 2026 concludes, these figures serve as a critical benchmark for debates surrounding public safety, immigration enforcement, and the legal obligations of local jail systems regarding federal detainers.