A Miami-Dade man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing his wheelchair-bound girlfriend multiple times. The victim suffered severe internal injuries in the November 24 incident.

José Sanchezpaz, a 42-year-old Florida resident, is facing serious legal consequences after being accused of violently attacking his girlfriend, who is a double amputee and uses a wheelchair, at her Miami residence. The brutal incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, leading to severe physical trauma for the victim and resulting in a criminal complaint filed by Miami-Dade County authorities.

Timeline of the Assault and Immediate Aftermath

According to the criminal complaint obtained by local media, the attack escalated after the couple engaged in a heated argument inside the home. Sanchezpaz allegedly grabbed a knife and proceeded to stab the woman multiple times during the altercation. The violence was severe enough to leave the victim with significant injuries that required immediate emergency medical intervention.

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After the stabbing, Sanchezpaz fled the scene of the crime. However, he eventually returned to the residence, which allowed police to apprehend him shortly after the incident. Upon his arrival, law enforcement officers noted visible blood on his shoe, which they cited as evidence linking him directly to the violent act.

Victim Injuries and Emergency Response

The victim sustained multiple life-threatening injuries during the assault, including deep lacerations to her torso, spleen, and chest area. Medical reports indicate she also suffered broken ribs and experienced internal bleeding in her lungs, conditions that necessitated urgent hospitalization and intensive care.

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Before being transported to the hospital, the victim fell out of her wheelchair and managed to make a distressing FaceTime call to her son. During the call, she reportedly told her son, "My boyfriend stabbed me." She repeated this statement to officers when they arrived at the scene and before she was intubated for medical stabilization.

Suspect Custody and Legal Proceedings

Sanchezpaz was taken into custody after returning to the home, but his physical state at the time of arrest raised immediate health concerns. Police described him as incoherent following the incident, prompting authorities to transport him to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. Once he was cleared by medical staff, he was transferred to a jail facility to await further legal processing.

Online court records confirm that Sanchezpaz has been charged with one count of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing. He has entered a plea of not guilty to the charge. It remains unclear at this time whether the defendant has retained legal counsel to represent him in the ongoing proceedings.

Broader Context of Domestic Violence Incidents

This case highlights a disturbing pattern of domestic violence in the region, mirroring other recent tragedies in South Florida. In a separate incident in Miami Gardens, Scloiwen Jean-Baptiste allegedly shot and killed Verchna Philippe and her new boyfriend, Darnell McLean, in a murder-suicide while they were driving. The victim in the Miami case, Verchna Philippe, shared details about her abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend prior to the fatal shooting.

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Another similar incident occurred in Arizona, where Zachary Velasquez was arrested for allegedly stabbing his fiancée in the neck and face with a pair of scissors just weeks before their planned wedding. The couple had been in a relationship for approximately two years, though police have not confirmed if there was a known history of domestic violence in that case.

Resources for Support and Prevention

Authorities and community organizations emphasize the critical importance of recognizing signs of abuse and seeking help before violence escalates. Domestic violence is a pervasive issue that affects individuals from all walks of life, regardless of physical ability or relationship status. The complexity of these situations often requires immediate intervention and support from specialized agencies.

For individuals or their loved ones who are experiencing domestic violence or feel unsafe in their relationships, confidential support is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 to provide assistance, safety planning, and resources for those in crisis. This service operates continuously to help victims navigate difficult circumstances and access necessary protection.