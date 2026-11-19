Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and People's Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo engaged in a heated televised debate ahead of Spain's election, focusing on economic struggles and the housing crisis.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo faced off in a tense, two-hour televised debate in Madrid on Thursday, marking a critical moment in the lead-up to Spain's general election on November 29. The showdown, broadcast across the nation, saw the two political rivals aggressively contest each other's records on the economy, housing affordability, immigration policies, and government integrity. The debate served as the final major direct confrontation between the incumbent socialist leader and the mainstream conservative Popular Party head before voters head to the polls.

Debate Highlights Economic Disputes

Sanchez opened the proceedings by acknowledging that his administration had not been flawless, stating explicitly that he had made mistakes during his time in power. However, he defended his overall legacy by pointing to robust economic growth and employment figures that he claimed were superior to the conditions Spain faced when he first assumed office in 2018. He argued that his government consistently governed in the right direction despite the admitted errors, attempting to frame the election as a referendum on recent progress.

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Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the leader of the Popular Party, immediately rejected Sanchez's positive assessment of the national economic climate. Feijoo presented a starkly different picture, listing what he characterized as significant governmental failures including soaring consumer prices, excessively high taxes, and a severe housing crisis. He argued that the current administration had effectively crushed the middle class, leaving citizens financially strained despite the availability of employment opportunities.

Feijoo emphasized that having a job no longer guarantees that a worker can make ends meet or afford a home. His rebuttal highlighted the disconnect between macroeconomic statistics and the daily financial realities faced by Spanish households. The exchange underscored the deep divide in how the two parties perceive the country's financial health and the effectiveness of current fiscal policies.

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Political Stakes and Coalition Uncertainty

The political landscape for the upcoming election is highly complex, with Sanchez trailing in most polls to the Popular Party. While the Popular Party is predicted to win the most seats on November 29, analysts do not expect them to secure an outright majority. This scenario creates a pivotal role for the far-right Vox party, which is currently the third-largest force in parliament. Vox has previously governed alongside the Popular Party at the regional level and could potentially be the kingmaker in a hung parliament.

Sanchez faces additional challenges due to the fragmentation and weakness of other leftist parties, whose coalition support was crucial for keeping him in power after the last general election in 2023. Although the Popular Party won more seats in that previous vote, Sanchez managed to unexpectedly narrow the polling gap and remain in office by assembling a diverse alliance with left-wing and regional separatist parties. He appears determined to replicate this outcome by capitalizing on public anger regarding the housing crisis.

The election was brought forward from its original schedule in 2027 after the right-wing parties voted down the government's proposed measures for tenants. This early vote gives Sanchez an opportunity to leverage voter frustration over housing unaffordability. However, Feijoo accused Sanchez of failing to prevent the housing crunch and highlighted corruption scandals involving his relatives and senior Socialist officials. He also blamed the government for two high-speed train collisions earlier this year, which resulted in 115 fatalities.

Future Implications and Voter Sentiment

Sanchez warned that a potential coalition between the Popular Party and Vox would jeopardize hard-won social rights and recent economic gains. He promised that a continued socialist administration would deliver greater social justice, improved public services, and increased prosperity. Conversely, Vox leader Santiago Abascal dismissed the debate as irrelevant, noting that he was not present to offer a real difference of opinion. His party remains a wild card that could push Spain further to the right for the first time since the end of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship in 1975.

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Public reaction to the debate appears muted, with many Spanish citizens unaware that the event was taking place. Those who were aware had already formed strong opinions about the candidates. Carlos Cabrera, a 45-year-old civil servant who intends to vote for Sanchez, suggested that the debate would influence voters only somewhat. He believes that economic factors, such as the recent salary raise for public servants, will ultimately be the deciding factor for the electorate.