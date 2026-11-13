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San Ramon: Three-bedroom home sells for $1.4 million

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San Ramon: Three-bedroom home sells for $1.4 million
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A single-family home located in the 3100 block of Sombrero Circle in San Ramon has a new owner since Oct. 5. The 1,972-square-foot house, built in 1982, was sold for $1,425,000, or $723 per square foot. This two-story house has three…

Sombrero Cir. 3108 – Google Street View A single-family home located in the 3100 block of Sombrero Circle in San Ramon has a new owner since Oct. 5.

The 1,972-square-foot house, built in 1982, was sold for $1,425,000, or $723 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage.

Also read$2.6 Million Home Tops San Ramon Real Estate Sales Week

The property occupies a lot of 4,185 square feet. In June, a single-family residence in the 800 block of Barnwood Drive sold for $1,330,000, a price per square foot of $674. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. In the first block of Trailview Court, in September 2025, a 1,822-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $741.

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The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A single-family home in the 2800 block of Sombrero Circle, sold in May, for $1,425,000, a price per square foot of $723. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans.

Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com.

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