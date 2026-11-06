San Ramon Real Estate: Best Deals Under $1.25 Million This Week

San Ramon real estate market sees 10 residential sales in the week of September 28, with a top condo deal at $589,000 and average prices reaching $1.1 million.

The San Ramon real estate market recorded ten residential property sales during the week ending September 28, highlighting a top deal for a condominium priced at $589,000. This specific transaction stood out significantly against the broader market average of $1.1 million for the same period, offering a compelling value proposition for buyers in the region. The broader market data indicates an average price per square foot of $658, with properties averaging 1,612 square feet and featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom across the ten recorded sales. These figures represent transactions where the title was officially recorded during that week, regardless of the initial sale agreement date. The comprehensive list of best deals includes residential properties priced between $300,000 and $1,250,000, reflecting a diverse range of housing options within the community.

Top Condominium Deal and Market Overview

A condominium located in the 3900 block of Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon topped the list of best real estate deals this week, selling for $589,000. Built in 1987, this residence features a living area of 922 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The calculated price per square foot for this unit was $639, making it a particularly attractive option in the current market conditions. The finalization of this transaction occurred on September 21, marking one of the earliest closings in the weekly data set. This property exemplifies the opportunities available for buyers seeking entry-level or investment properties within the San Ramon housing ecosystem.

Also read Pleasanton Real Estate Sales: $3.2M Sale Tops Market Sept 21 to Oct 4

Mid-Range Townhouse and Condominium Sales

The second best deal involved a 1,683-square-foot townhouse situated in the 2500 block of Marsh Drive, which sold for $645,000. This property, constructed in 1978, offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a price per square foot of $383. The deal for this townhouse was completed on September 22, providing another example of value-driven sales in the mid-range segment. Additionally, a condominium in the 300 block of Norris Canyon Terrace closed on September 23 for $650,000. Built in 1986, this 1,070-square-foot home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a price per square foot of $607, demonstrating the variability in value across different San Ramon neighborhoods.

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Higher-Value Single-Family Home Transactions

Single-family residences dominated the higher end of the weekly sales list, with two homes selling for $1,000,000 each. A 1,411-square-foot house in the first block of Elmwood Drive closed on September 24, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms at a price per square foot of $709. Constructed in 1996, this property represents a newer stock compared to some other listings in the area. Another home in the 100 block of Dayton Court, built in 1967 and spanning 1,288 square feet, also sold for $1,000,000 on September 21. This older residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a higher price per square foot of $776, reflecting its specific attributes and location within the community.

Premium Properties and Market Trends

The highest-priced transaction in the weekly report involved a single-family house in the 200 block of Lander Place, which sold for $1,200,000. Built in 1967, this 1,202-square-foot home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, resulting in a steep price per square foot of $998. The transaction for this property was completed on September 24, rounding out the ten sales recorded for the period. These figures highlight the significant price variance in the San Ramon housing market, ranging from the $589,000 condo to the $1.2 million single-family home. The data underscores the importance of property age, size, and specific neighborhood location in determining final sale prices for residential real estate.