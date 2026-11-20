As North Bay communities continue cleaning up from this week's storms, local officials urge residents to prepare now for another potential flood threat expected next week.

As North Bay communities continue cleaning up from this week's storms, local officials urge residents to prepare now for another potential flood threat expected next week.

In San Rafael, Public Works crews spent the day clearing debris along Point San Pedro Road after powerful waves crashed over a seawall Wednesday, scattering mud, rocks and other material across the roadway. At the same location, Marin County fire crews reinforced flood defenses by building a new line of sandbags to keep high water off the road.

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Officials say the work comes as the Bay Area prepares for a potentially dangerous combination of king tides and an El Niño-fueled storm system.

"This is the time to start making plans now," said San Rafael Police Sgt. Justin Graham.

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"If warnings are issued, don't wait until it's too late. " City leaders and emergency officials held a news conference Thursday, warning that next week's conditions could resemble, or even exceed, the flooding experienced across Marin County last January, when roads were inundated and portions of Highway 101 were submerged.

"There is a chance this winter, because our water levels are elevated due to El Niño, we could see events worse than January," said Kate Hagemann, San Rafael's climate resilience and adaptation planner. King tides are expected to begin Sunday and continue through next Saturday. Forecasts call for water levels exceeding seven feet on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, increasing the risk of coastal and roadway flooding.

Officials are encouraging residents and holiday travelers to monitor forecasts closely and adjust plans if necessary. Why are SF residents getting tickets parked in their driveway? City says they're breaking the law"We're asking our community to avoid travel between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday," Graham said.

"Travel before the water starts rising and wait until it goes down before heading home. " Emergency managers acknowledge they cannot prevent flooding entirely but say mitigation efforts may reduce impacts in vulnerable areas. "We won't be able to stop the water, but our efforts could slow it down," said Quinn Gardener, deputy director of the San Rafael Department of Emergency Management. "In the past, we've had flooding.

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It's getting worse each year," he said.

"It's best to address it before property damage. " Officials are urging people living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to prepare emergency plans, monitor weather updates and be ready for possible road closures and flooding as the king tides arrive next week.