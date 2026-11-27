The urgency ordinance aims to keep renters from losing apartments and also extends relocation assistance in two areas of the Canal neighborhood.

A flood barrier holds back the king tide behind the apartments at 400 Canal St. in San Rafael, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. San Rafael has extended and expanded temporary protections for renters in anticipation of flooding through the winter.

The urgency ordinance, approved Nov. 16, helps renters return to their homes if they were required to leave for major health and safety repairs or because of a government order to vacate, said Alexis Captanian, the city’s housing policy manager. It also extends relocation assistance in two areas of the Canal neighborhood that was set to expire at the end of December, Captanian said. The relocation assistance does not apply across the city.

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City Manager Paul Navazio said the ordinance “merely represents our next step on the path towards a more robust communitywide program that balances the interests but also acknowledges the concerns by the members of the community. ” The initial urgency ordinance was adopted in 2024 following a wave of evictions in the two census tracts in eastern San Rafael. The protections covered parts of the community that were designated “opportunity zones.