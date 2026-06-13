San Quentin suspected hantavirus case of 38-year-old inmate ruled a false positive, officials say

San Quentin Rehabilitation Center officials said Friday that a suspected hantavirus case involving a 38-year-old male inmate has been ruled out after state testing determined the initial result was a false positive. The housing area was decontaminated as a precaution.

Saturday, June 13, 2026 1:05AMSan Quentin Rehabilitation Center officials said Friday that a suspected hantavirus case involving a 38-year-old male inmate has been ruled out after state testing determined the initial result was a false positive.

The California Department of Public Health, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and Marin County Public Health had been coordinating in the investigation after a commercial laboratory reported a positive antibody test. According to the agencies, false positives are common because antibody tests can sometimes cross-react with other viral infections. CDPH's Viral and Rickettsial Diseases Laboratory conducted PCR testing on a new sample, which was negative for hantavirus.

After reviewing the individual's clinical information and laboratory results, CDPH determined this was not a hantavirus case. Additional specialized testing will also be repeated at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The incident was first reported Monday after a person showed symptoms consistent with potential exposure to the virus. Out of caution, the facility where he lived was thoroughly decontaminated, and medical staff conducted additional assessments of incarcerated people and staff, according to the rehabilitation center.

No quarantine was issued, and the inmate remained in stable condition. A CDCR spokesperson said the health and safety of the incarcerated population and staff remain the department's top priority. State health officials noted that the recent hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship involved the Andes strain, which is not found in California.





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