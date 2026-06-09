San Pedro Square Market's bars banking on World Cup patronage to revive downtown

San Pedro Street is being transformed into a massive outdoor viewing party, with organizers hoping global soccer fans will linger — and spend — in a corridor still recovering from the pandemic.

SAN JOSE — When the FIFA World Cup kicks off this week, San Jose is betting the global spectacle will do for downtown what no other event has managed since the pandemic: bring the crowds back.

Workers along San Pedro Street are installing massive television screens ahead of what the city hopes will be the Bay Area's biggest viewing party, for all 104 matches over 39 days, free and open to the public. The celebration gets underway Thursday. City officials are pointing to Super Bowl LX as a benchmark. The event generated an estimated $720 million for the Bay Area, and San Jose wants a comparable windfall this time around.

Data from the Bay Area Council Economic Institute shows downtown San Jose has only recovered about 90% of its pre-pandemic foot traffic — a figure that has local business owners eager for a jolt.

"I think we deserve a little break around here after the pandemic," O'Flaherty's Irish Pub co-owner David Mulvehill said. Mulvehill said he's deep in preparation mode. Summers are typically slow, according to the Irishman, with the Sharks season is over, and colleges are out of session. But this year, he's expecting something different.

"Our Mexican lager will probably be our biggest seller," Mulvehill said, also predicting a spike in his drop-shot cocktail, the Irish Car Bomb. "Whenever someone scores a goal, I think we're going to see the car bombs flying.

" Foot traffic on San Pedro Street may also benefit from a new event zone ordinance that allows open containers on the street, sourced from any of the surrounding restaurants and bars — a perk San Jose Sports Authority Director John Poch says gives the corridor a distinct edge. Mulvehill believes San Jose will claim a bigger share of World Cup spending than it saw during the Super Bowl.

He said his Anheuser-Busch distributors told him national attention in the Bay Area is focused on San Jose, not San Francisco.

"San Jose, 40% of our residents are foreign-born," he said. "What city is better made to host the World Cup than the cultural diversity San Jose offers? "





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San Jose to be epicenter of World Cup celebrations in Bay AreaSan Jose will host the largest fan watch party and other events for all 104 World Cup matches, with free public watch parties centered at San Pedro Square Market from now through July 19. The city will also host team hotels, a team base camp at San Jose State University, and a training site at PayPal Park. Officials say San Jose is the focal point of the World Cup in the Bay Area.

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