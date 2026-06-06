San Pedro's Long-Vacant Courthouse Property Undergoes Major Transformation

Construction is underway on the long-vacant courthouse property in San Pedro, which will be transformed into an 8-story mixed-use apartment complex. The project, known as Acqua Via, will feature a food hall and over 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Construction is underway on the long-vacant courthouse property in San Pedro , which will be transformed into an 8-story mixed-use apartment complex . The project, known as Acqua Via , will feature a food hall and over 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space .

Developers Genton Cockrum Partners are behind the project, which has been in the works for nearly a decade. The site, located at 505 S Centre Street, was previously the home of a county courthouse building that was demolished several years ago. The courthouse was a source of overflow parking for downtown San Pedro businesses, but with the construction of the new development, that parking will be lost.

A banner was recently strung along the fence at the site, featuring an early rendering of the redeveloped site from Holland Partner Group, which had previously been in exclusive negotiations to develop the property. However, those talks broke down without a resolution, and the county is now seeking a new developer.

The business community is concerned that the project will be further delayed, but downtown advocates are pushing for a new mid-sized hotel with open space to accommodate the growing interest in San Pedro and its new waterfront attractions. A plan from the Port of Los Angeles High School, a respected charter school, has also been proposed for the site, but it is drawing opposition from business and revitalization advocates who say the property is too central to the commercial district to be used for a school.

The school plan would remove a key parcel from creating a needed public commercial and event center that would connect and blend in with the area's new waterfront attractions





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San Pedro Courthouse Property Acqua Via Mixed-Use Apartment Complex Food Hall Retail Space Genton Cockrum Partners Holland Partner Group Port Of Los Angeles High School Charter School

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