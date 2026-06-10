San Mateo Luxury Home Sales Surge: $12 Million Property Leads the Pack

A $12 million home in Menlo Park topped the list of the most expensive residential sales in San Mateo County last week, as the market saw 413 transactions with an average price of $2.2 million.

A house that sold for $12 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in San Mateo County in the past week.

The property, located on San Mateo Drive in Menlo Park, was built in 1940 and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms across 1,850 square feet, achieving a stunning price per square foot of $6,486. Despite its modest size, the home's strategic location and historical character commanded a premium, reflecting the broader luxury market trends in the Bay Area. The transaction was finalized on April 1, according to public records.

The broader market in San Mateo County saw a total of 413 residential real estate sales over the past week, with an average price of $2.2 million and an average price per square foot of $1,195. Notable sales included an $11.5 million property on Eucalyptus Avenue in Hillsborough, which sold for $2,035 per square foot. Built in 2018, this 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home spans 5,652 square feet, offering modern amenities and design.

Another significant deal was the $9.76 million home on James Avenue in Atherton, a 4,276-square-foot residence built in 1951, which sold for $2,283 per square foot. These properties highlight the demand for upscale homes in established neighborhoods with high price premiums. The list also featured multiple transactions in Hillsborough, a town known for its large estates and high property values.

For instance, a 5,533-square-foot home built in 1920 on Hillsborough Boulevard sold for $8 million, while a more contemporary 5,048-square-foot home built in 2005 on Pullman Road also fetched $8 million. In Burlingame, a 4,080-square-foot home built in 1992 on Cabrillo Avenue sold for $6,575,000, reflecting a price per square foot of $1,612.

Meanwhile, in Menlo Park, a 3,763-square-foot home on College Avenue sold for $6,678,000, or $1,775 per square foot. These sales underscore the robust activity in the upper-tier housing market across the county. The data, compiled from public records registered by local county offices, indicates that luxury properties continue to attract significant investment. The average sale price of $2.2 million across all transactions suggests a healthy market, driven by limited inventory and high demand from buyers seeking homes in affluent communities.

Real estate experts note that the Bay Area's housing market remains competitive, particularly for properties with prime locations, modern updates, and historical appeal. As the spring season progresses, analysts anticipate sustained momentum in sales, barring major economic shifts. This report was generated based on information from county record databases. The high price per square foot for some properties, such as the $6,486 per square foot for the Menlo Park home, highlights the premium placed on location over square footage.

Meanwhile, larger properties like the $11.5 million Hillsborough estate offer buyers space and newer construction. Overall, the past week's sales paint a picture of a vibrant market where diverse buyer preferences find expression in transactions across various price points and property types





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