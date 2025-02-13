San Mateo Court Judges Sound Alarm Over Deputy Negligence and Safety Concerns

San Mateo County Superior Court judges have raised serious concerns about their safety and security after a series of incidents involving court deputies falling asleep on duty, engaging in inappropriate behavior, and failing to follow protocols. The I-Team obtained correspondence revealing disturbing details about these incidents, including a deputy escorting a female inmate with three male inmates, resulting in her being sexually assaulted in an elevator. Sheriff Corpus claims to be addressing the issues through increased staffing and new training, but the judges remain skeptical.

San Mateo County Superior Court judges are voicing serious concerns about their safety following a string of incidents involving court deputies failing to perform their duties. The I-Team obtained correspondence between the judges and Sheriff Christina Corpus, revealing a disturbing pattern of negligence.

Judges have reported instances of armed deputies falling asleep while monitoring murder defendants, bailiffs engaging in personal activities on their phones during trials, and even an unshackled murder defendant allowed to roam unsecured areas of the courthouse. One particularly alarming incident involved a deputy escorting a female inmate with three male inmates, turning his back while she was sexually assaulted in an elevator. While the male inmate was not charged due to insufficient evidence to prove the assault was non-consensual, the judges' letter to Sheriff Corpus expressed grave concerns about the potential for serious harm to judges, staff, attorneys, litigants, and the public. Sheriff Corpus claims to have addressed the issues by increasing court staff, hiring 182 sworn employees in the past two years, and implementing new training. However, the judges remain unconvinced, pointing to a significant increase in these problems since Sheriff Corpus took office. The conflict has escalated with Judge Garratt directly blaming Sheriff Corpus for the courthouse issues, while Corpus maintains that staffing fluctuations are a common problem and that the blame is unfairly placed on her. The situation has reached a critical point with a special election on Measure A, which would allow the board of supervisors to fire Sheriff Corpus, scheduled to take place soon





