San Mateo County Budget Update: Stability Amidst Federal Funding Concerns

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved a budget update, ensuring funding for essential services despite potential federal funding cuts. The update highlights the county's financial stability and its commitment to supporting vital programs.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved an update to the county's 2025 budget on Tuesday, ensuring continued funding for essential services without any cuts. Despite a potential federal funding freeze proposed by President Trump, the county maintains financial stability through careful planning and strong property and sales tax revenues. The mid-year budget update highlights the county's commitment to supporting essential health and social services. While the overall $4.

2 billion budget remains largely unchanged, supervisors unanimously approved a resolution authorizing County Executive Mike Callagy to increase payments to service providers by up to 5% from February 1st to June 30th. This measure aims to help cover rising salary costs for local organizations and maintain the delivery of crucial services. The increases apply to specific contracts funded by Measure K or the general budget that already reimburse salary expenses, with a total additional funding cap of $2 million.The county acknowledges the financial risks it faces, including potential economic shifts, uncertainties surrounding state and federal funding, and rising inflation. Although San Mateo County's reliance on federal funding is significantly less than Santa Clara County's, at least $604 million, or about 14.4% of the total budget, could be impacted by a federal funding freeze. County officials emphasize the need to prepare for the volatility of federal funding and remain committed to maintaining essential safety net services for the community. They stress the importance of responsible financial management and careful allocation of taxpayer dollars to navigate any future economic uncertaintie





