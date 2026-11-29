Dennis Hoffman, a San Marcos resident, said Saturday’s quake and aftershocks are a good reminder to be prepared.

“It felt like a roll and a shake actually. It felt like two at the same time which kind of surprised me,” Dennis Hoffman, who lives in San Marcos, said.

“I finally got up, checked around nothing. I was kind of glad because I was looking for the cracks, the fissures, or anything and thank God nothing happened,” Hoffman said. He believes what he actually experienced may have been an aftershock of the 5.0 Manhattan Beach quake that rattled Southern California Saturday morning. The 5.0-magnitude quake was felt over an extremely large area, including North County and even south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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Seismologists at Caltech explained that depending on how far you are from the epicenter, it can affect how strong a quake or aftershock feels.