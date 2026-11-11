San Marcos hitters adjust, win in state volleyball tournament

San Marcos advances to host the winner of La Crescenta Crescenta Valley (30-11)-Westview (24-12) at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

It took San Marcos High School about 10 minutes and a dozen points to figure out what it needed to do to make a statement against visiting Irvine Portola in Tuesday’s CIF State Girls Volleyball Tournament.

“I didn’t,” said Clouet when asked after the match at what point she felt her team was ready to play at its typical high-caliber level. The Knights were never seriously threatened, not playing to their strengths but still putting together a 25-14, 25-19, 25-23 in the first round of the DIvision 2 tournament. San Marcos advances to host the winner of La Crescenta Crescenta Valley -Westview at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

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“I was so impressed with our team last Thursday when we played ,” Clouet said. “It might have been one of our best matches of the year. And so today, they were a little bit smaller than we’re used to, a little bit higher tempo. I don’t think we played our best, but our hitters adjusted.

” UC Irvine commit Antonella Romo led the Knights with 12 kills and added seven digs and two stuff blocks. Senior captain Ellie Woolwine added 11 kills and eight digs. Portola tied the first set at 6-6 and then didn’t get a lead again until 22-21 in the final set. The Bulldogs led 23-21 until Romo put away four straight balls to seal the win.

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“You have to know the fine line between having fun and still being disciplined,” said Woolwine, who is headed to play at Sacramento State next year. “Toward the third set, we lost that. But at the end, we came together and closed it out. ” Junior outside hitter Kate Strickland added seven kills and five digs in a well-rounded offensive effort.

Sophomore Clara Hagloff chipped in with six kills and six digs. But the key to moving forward is going to be whether Clouet’s crew can find that magical combination of excitement and pinpoint ball control mixed with aggressive net play.

“Energy is a huge thing for us,” said senior setter Carlin Murphy, who notched 16 assists with five digs and two aces. “We change a lot when the energy drops, but we just need to focus on our side of the net.