San Luis Obispo police holding DUI checkpoint Friday night

By KAREN VELIE San Luis Obispo police plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city limits on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The department selects the location based on a history of DUI crash…

San Luis Obispo police plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city limits on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The department selects the location based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Tim Koznek said.

“Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety. ” The SLO Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not.





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