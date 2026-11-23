By JOSH FRIEDMAN The city of San Luis Obispo has issued a do not drink notice to residents of a pair of neighborhoods near Foothill Boulevard. At 3:30 a.m. on Monday, after an overnight alarm indic…

The city of San Luis Obispo has issued a do not drink notice to residents of a pair of neighborhoods near Foothill Boulevard. At 3:30 a.m. on Monday, after an overnight alarm indicated a possible intrusion at a drinking water storage tank, the city instructed residents of the Serrano and Patricia area not to drink or cook with tap water until given further notice.

City officials say to only use bottled water for drinking, making baby formula or juice, as well as for brushing teeth, washing dishes, making ice, cooking and preparing food. Residents should not try to treat the water themselves. Boiling, filtering, adding disinfectants or letting the water stand will not make it safe if contamination is present, according to the city. Following the overnight alarm, city crews drained the water storage tank and flushed nearby water lines.

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Residents in the affected area may notice discolored tap water during the flushing process. City officials expect to resolved the problem within 72 hours. Residents are instructed to keep bottled water until the city confirms that testing shows the tap water is safe to drink. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com.

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