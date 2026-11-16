San Luis Obispo County deals on dining, lodging, happy hours

Find great local sales and deals on dining, happy hours, lodging, golf and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano and Pismo Bea…

Find great local sales and deals on dining, happy hours, lodging, golf and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Brighten up your day with a visit to one of the most unique dining experiences on the Central Coast – thein Oceano. Enjoy the train ride with flavors from their oakpit BBQ, burgers, pasta, seafood, salads and even Greek and Mexican specialties. Cheese quesadilla, fish taco, chips with guacamole, hummus with pita zucchini stix $5.

Also read This county official is using his office to solicit gifts for political supporters

Rock and Roll Diners are located at 1300 Railroad Street in Oceano and at the Pismo Coast Village RV Resort at 165 Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach.in Oceano! Spice up your morning with a delicious, hearty brunch, available from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m for $35. The extensive buffet includes all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast entrees and desserts, plus two glasses of champagne, mimosas or non alcoholic drinks.

Or, if you want to skip the buffet, you can order your favorite items from their breakfast menu or regular. And all of our customers will enjoy fresh chips and two kinds of salsa, plus our house made tortillas and agave butter, available every Sunday. Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu.

Advertisement

In support of the community,Locals have been coming to SeaVenture Hotel for decades! Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply craving a change of pace, the staff welcomes you to fall in love with the beauty of Pismo Beach. Hometown heroes – military and first responder discount Receive a 15% discount off our best available room rate when you show proof of military service or if you are employed with law enforcement, fire or emergency medical.

Thank you for your service! Call theTee off at twilight with this limited time offer! Every day after 12 p.m., play a round of golf for just $59 for non-members and $49 for members. Stands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle.

CallThe Sea Venture invites you to slip away close to home with 30% off all one-bedroom king suites and $20 resort credit per night to use toward mineral spring soaks, dining, or wellness. As a heartfelt thank you to those who serve our community and country, we’re offering a special hotel rate to our hometown heroes –Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount.

Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call 748-4366 for more information. Make a feast with Beef Tri-Tips at $5.99 a pound, Artichokes at $1.99 each, and Navel Oranges at 79 cents a pound.

Advertisement

The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not.