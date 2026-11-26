By KAREN VELIE The city of San Luis Obispo issued a do not drink water notice to residents of a pair of neighborhoods near Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 23. At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the city cancele…

The city of San Luis Obispo issued a do not drink water notice to residents of a pair of neighborhoods near Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 23.

At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the city canceled the notice. The notice not to drink tap water was issued following a possible tampering of a water tank. The trespass led to concerns an unknown substance may have been introduced to the city’s drinking water supply. After contacting the California Water Board, city staff collected water samples for testing, drained the affected water tank and flushed the surrounding water lines.

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Based on the test results and guidance from state regulators, it was determined the water is safe to drink. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. What’s the plan for SLO neighbors without vehicles during warning?