By KAREN VELIE After years of arguing he did nothing wrong, former San Luis Obispo-based attorney John Belsher signed a stipulation admitting to the State Bar of California that his misconduct with…

After years of arguing he did nothing wrong, former San Luis Obispo-based attorney John Belsher signed a stipulation admitting to the State Bar of California that his misconduct with a client included corruption and harm to the administration of justice.

In his Sept. 9 stipulated agreement, Belsher verifies that he “engaged in multiple acts of misconduct, including acts involving moral turpitude like misrepresentations, dishonesty, corruption, breach of duty loyalty, deceptive and oppressive acts, business transactions with client, conflict of interest, and failure to report a judgment. ”out of millions of dollars while living a life of luxury.

Also read Two cars collide in downtown San Luis Obispo, one rolls over

In May 2024, SLO County Superior Court Judge Michael Kelley ordered Belsher and his former business partner Ryan Petetit-Wright to pay a more than $3.6 million judgement to Jeff and Debora Chase, which led to a state bar investigation and charges. Judge Kelly’s ruling referred to Belsher’s testimony as not credible nine times.

In addition, Belsher’s delay tactics led to more than a month in the courtroom, at a cost to both local taxpayers and the court. The alleged facts are vastly different in Belsher’s sworn testimony in 2023 and 2024, and in his recent stipulation.

Advertisement

Belsher also “caused the Chases to expend additional time, energy, and money in hiring legal counsel to pursue their legal claims in court and thereafter, having to litigate their case,” according to the stipulation.first resigned with charges pending from the State Bar of California in January. At that time, the parties could not agree to a stipulation. For an attorney to resign with charges pending, approval is required from both the State Bar Court and the California Supreme Court.

If accepted, resigning with charges pending effectively stops ongoing disciplinary actions. On March 13, the State Bar asked the California Supreme Court to reject Belsher’s request because it “would reinforce a negative rhetoric that attorneys cannot conform to their ethical and professional responsibilities and that they are able to evade discipline by resigning. ” The California Supreme Court denied Belsher’s request and ordered the State Bar to proceed promptly with disciplinary proceedings.

The court last week abated the trial against Belsher because of the stipulation between Belsher and the state bar in support of his resignation with charges pending. However, the California Supreme Court will determine whether to accept Belsher’s resignation, which could take several months . If the Supreme Court Court rejects Belsher’s resignation with charges pending, it is likely the case will go to trial.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not.