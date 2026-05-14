San Leandro Police Chief Charged with Hit-and-Run, Placed on Administrative Leave

The San Leandro police chief, Angela Averiett, has been charged with a hit-and-run after allegedly sideswiping a car in May 2025. She has been placed on administrative leave and denies the allegations, claiming she could not recall whether her sirens were on. The district attorney charged her with misdemeanor hit-and-run, and the city has appointed Assistant Chief Luis Torres as the acting chief.

The San Leandro police chief, Angela Averiett, has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with a hit-and-run in May 2025. She allegedly sideswiped a car while driving a city-owned, unmarked Jeep Grand Cherokee with police lights on.

Averiett denied the allegations, claiming she could not recall whether her sirens were on. The district attorney charged her with misdemeanor hit-and-run. The other driver reported a loud collision and the Jeep's emergency lights turning off within seconds, while Averiett claimed she was experiencing a medical emergency and drove into the center median. The CHP did not cite her after its investigation, but the district attorney's office charged her due to the information they received from a local news report.

If convicted, Averiett could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. The city of San Leandro has appointed Assistant Chief Luis Torres as the acting chief





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San Leandro Police Chief Hit-And-Run Allegations Emergency Lights Medical Emergency Center Median CHP District Attorney Minor Misdemeanor Six Months In Jail $1 000 Fine Acting Chief

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