San Juan County man sentenced to 3 years in prison for series of assaults

An Aneth man was sentenced to just under three years in prison for a series of violent assaults he committed over a multi-day period where he threatened two victims.

An Aneth man was sentenced to just under three years in prison for a series of violent assaults he committed over a multi-day period where he threatened two victims.

The assaults occurred in March within the Navajo Nation Reservation boundaries. ANETH, San Juan County — An Aneth man was sentenced to just under three years in prison for a series of violent assaults he committed over a multi-day period where he threatened two victims.

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Zane C. Yazzie, 33, was initially indicted in federal court in April on several charges: one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury while within Indian Country, one count of domestic violence assault by strangulation or suffocation, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, and two counts of assault on a federal officer. The charges stem from Yazzie assaulting a female victim over the course of several days in March within the exterior boundaries of the Navajo Nation Reservation.

"Yazzie punched the female victim in the face and broke her nose, strangled her with his hands, and threatened her with a firearm," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. During the same five-day period, Yazzie also hit a second victim over the head with a stick while he was sleeping, charges state. On March 9, Yazzie held a knife up to the victim's throat and said he was going to slit it, according to prosecutors.

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Later that day, when law enforcement responded to reports of the assaults, Yazzie allegedly attempted to strike federal officers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs with his fist. On July 9, Yazzie pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assaulting a federal officer.

Yazzie admitted in his plea to punching the woman and breaking her nose, hitting the man with a stick, and"forcibly and intentionally assault a federal officer" by"attempting to strike the officer with my fist.

" Federal prosecutors argued for a 51-month sentence, citing past domestic violence offenses he is accused of. "The continued perpetuation of domestic violence and domestic violence assaults committed by this defendant has to stop — and has to stop now," a sentencing memorandum states. He was sentenced Wednesday by District Judge Ann Marie McIff Allen to 35 months in prison plus three years of probation. While incarcerated, Yazzie is ordered to complete substance abuse treatment and a domestic violence course.

"Violence has no place in our communities. Whether you target innocent people or federal officers who put their lives on the line to protect the public, justice will find you," Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls of the Salt Lake City FBI said.

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"The FBI is committed to protecting the people who live and work on tribal lands and holding those who threaten their safety accountable. "The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.2 men acquitted of murder after fatal shooting at Christmas party