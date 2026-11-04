San Juan County Floods and Election Results Impact Southeastern Utah

Severe flooding in San Juan County disconnects communities while election officials count ballots amid historic weather events affecting voting access.

Residents of southeastern Utah face a prolonged recovery period as the mayor of Bluff anticipates several years of rebuilding following numerous floods. Local authorities are closely monitoring rising levels of the San Juan River, preparing for potentially more damage to infrastructure and homes in the region.

Historic Flooding Disrupts Communities

Storms bringing heavy rain caused water levels to surge along the San Juan river, flooding areas such as Cottonwood Wash and Gould Wash. Weather forecasters have characterized these events as significant and historic, marking a severe challenge for the local population. The destruction of two major bridges on Highway 163 and Highway 262 has disconnected communities including Bluff, Monument Valley, and Montezuma Creek.

Also read Utah Floods Force Emergency Election Measures in San Juan County

Election Access Amidst Emergency

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued an emergency declaration on Monday, just one day before election day. This action allowed voters in San Juan County who could not get to a drop box or a polling place to vote electronically. Henderson stated that the declaration was issued to ensure every eligible voter in San Juan County had the ability to vote, if they had not done so already.

Unofficial Voting Results Released

Less than 1,000 votes have been counted in San Juan County as of unofficial results released on election night. On Wednesday morning, San Juan County officials reported 966 ballots cast in November's midterm elections. As of the most recent census data, San Juan County has a population of just over 14,500 people. The state's election results were delayed Tuesday night because polling-place lines were longer than 15 minutes somewhere in the state.

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Contested Races Define Midterm Outcomes

The County had several contested races in the 2026 midterm elections, including the race for U.S. House District 3. Rep. Celeste Maloy won her bid for reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Kent Udell with 58% of the vote. Maloy received 445 votes compared to Udell's 419 votes in San Juan County, according to unofficial results. Other contested races include the race for State House District 69 between Republican incumbent Logan Monson and Democratic challenger Tracie Yellowman Tso.

Political Fallout and Legislative Actions

Several other county seats were also up for election including County Sheriff, County Clerk, and two County Commissioner seats. In broader political developments, the Senate Minority Caucus called for Sen. Kathleen Riebe to resign from the Utah Senate after an independent investigation into discriminatory practices. Former Utah Congressman Ben McAdams declared victory in the race for Utah's 1st Congressional District, positioning the Democrat for a return to Washington six.