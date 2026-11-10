San Jose Veterans Day Parade Marks Its 107th Annual Celebration on Nov. 11, 2025

San Jose's 107th annual Veterans Day parade marched through downtown on Nov. 11, 2025, featuring 80-plus units honoring local veterans.

The San Jose Veterans Day parade rolled through downtown San Jose on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, marking the city's 107th annual event. The procession honored veterans on Veterans Day, the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. Photographs from the day show veterans, Boy Scouts, and military vehicles moving through the streets of downtown San Jose, California.

City officials and community groups have organized the event for years, and it is widely considered the largest Veterans Day celebration on the West Coast. The parade draws crowds of residents who gather to watch veterans and service groups pass by. Its scheduled route runs through the heart of downtown San Jose.

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How the San Jose Veterans Day Parade Has Endured

The San Jose Veterans Day parade has continued for 108 years, according to the city's own record of honoring its veterans on Nov. 11. The celebration kept going through difficult periods, including the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, organizers held a virtual celebration instead of a public parade.

Financial pressure also threatened the event. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan led a last-minute fundraising drive that saved the 2024 event. That drive shows how much local support the parade depends on to stay on the calendar each year.

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Organizers and participants have built the event around remembrance and community. The 2025 parade continued that tradition with veterans from several eras taking part in the procession.

Veterans, Scouts, and Groups Lead the Procession

The 107th parade featured more than 80 units, including military vehicles, veterans organizations, service groups, scouts, and elected officials. Each unit added its own presence to the route through downtown San Jose. The lineup reflected the range of people who serve or support veterans in the Bay Area.

A.J. Pasciuti, a Sunnyvale native and U.S. Marine combat veteran, served as Grand Marshal of the 2025 parade. Lorenzo Galvan, a Marine veteran from San Jose, greeted Pasciuti during the event. Photographs also captured Joseph Ouellette, a 100-year-old veteran Navy officer and commander from World War II, posing with Randy Torres, a veteran Army military police officer who now serves as a San Jose police officer.

Brian Adams, Vice President at Bellarmine College Preparatory, walked in the parade with the non-profit initiative Keep the Spirit of '45 Alive. That initiative preserves the legacy of the World War II generations. Patrick Zamora, of San Jose, carried a photograph of a World War II veteran while holding his daughter Ava Zamora, marking his second year volunteering for the group.

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Other participants included a WW2 era Light Tank, firefighters, and Boy Scouts carrying military balloons. Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Jose Silva, of Pescadero, Frank Avila, of San Jose, and Randy Hawkinson, of Salinas, performed a ceremonial firing during the procession.

Why the Parade Matters to Residents and Visitors

The parade gives residents a public way to recognize service members across generations. Veterans such as John Albert Garcia, of San Jose, a retired Army 1st infantry veteran who served in Vietnam, saluted as he passed the crowd. Richard Hyson, of San Jose, who served in the Army in 1955, held a flower given to him during the event.

Donald Dvorak, of Santa Clara, who served at the Navy Air Station in Alameda and now volunteers at the Moffett Field Air Museum, showed his first Navy ID card during the parade. Moments like these connect older veterans with younger residents who line the route. Photographs from the event were credited to Shae Hammond of the Bay Area News Group.