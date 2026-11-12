San Jose Veterans Day Parade 2026 honors service amid generational divide in military views

The 108th annual Veterans Day Parade in San Jose celebrated military service while highlighting stark generational divides in public opinion toward the armed forces.

San Jose residents gathered in downtown streets on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, for the 108th annual Veterans Day Parade to honor armed forces service members. The event featured marching bands, antique cars, and motorcycle units celebrating military history and sacrifice. Participants carried portraits of veterans under the banner Keep the Spirit of Forty-Five Alive. The procession moved through the city as thousands of spectators lined the sidewalks.

Steven Gruba, a 78-year-old San Jose native, attended the parade to reflect on his military service and the social climate upon his return. Gruba was drafted into the military and deployed to Vietnam. This decision interrupted his plans to become a baseball coach after graduating from Cal Poly. His deployment cost him four years and altered his life trajectory significantly.

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Despite losing four years of his life and missing a potential career in coaching, Gruba stated he holds no regrets. He occasionally mourns the alternative career path he might have pursued, but he emphasizes his sense of duty. Gruba said he would do it again because it is important. He noted that he did what his country wanted him to do. The war interrupted his plans, yet he maintains a strong sense of purpose.

Upon returning from the war, Gruba received a cold reception from a public deeply divided by the conflict. He noted that fellow veterans forged close friendships based on mutual dependence. These bonds were formed during harrowing experiences where soldiers had to rely on each other for survival. However, they lacked the community support available to soldiers from other eras. Gruba continues to maintain contact with former comrades through a digital group chat. They exchanged messages during the parade, proving the enduring nature of their connection.

Gruba observed that many veterans struggle with the long-term effects of service. He has not experienced post-traumatic stress disorder himself, but he knows others who have. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that ten percent of Vietnam War veterans have experienced PTSD at some point in their lives. Gruba believes these veterans need more support from society today. He wants the community to understand the lasting impact of the war on those who served.

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The parade highlighted significant differences in how different age groups view military service and patriotism. Willie G. Ramirez, a frequent parade attendee, uses the event to educate younger generations about the sacrifices made by service members. Ramirez dresses in military-style clothing for the event. He actively engages with youth to bridge the understanding gap between generations.

Ramirez observed that Americans hold varying opinions about the military. These opinions are often influenced by political and generational divides. He stressed that these disagreements should not overshadow the contributions of those who served. Ramirez finds the event to be a beautiful day to show pride in the country. He hopes traditions like Veterans Day will help younger generations understand the sacrifices made by those who came before them.

Data from a 2024 Pew Research Center survey supports the existence of this divide. The survey found that fifty-three percent of adults aged 18 to 29 expressed negative views of the U.S. military. Only forty-three percent viewed it positively. In contrast, seventy-one percent of adults aged 65 and older held positive views. Only twenty-five percent of the older group had negative perspectives. Ramirez believes these disagreements should not overshadow the sacrifices of service members.

Thom Chivers, an 81-year-old Korean War veteran, emphasized the practical benefits of military service for young people. Chivers was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. He argued that modern enlistment often provides job security and career training. These benefits might otherwise require expensive higher education. He specifically cited the medical field as an area where military training offers valuable skills.

Chivers noted that many young Americans today enlist for these tangible benefits. They do so rather than to pursue a lifelong career in the armed forces. This perspective offers a pragmatic view of military service. It contrasts with historical debates about the war itself. Chivers attended the parade with his wife, Carol, and their dog, Willy. Carol is a seventy-eight-year-old who has supported her husband for decades.

Chivers spent six months at Fort Hamilton in New York coordinating notifications to families. He helped arrange for the nearest Army facility to notify families of loved ones killed in combat. When the Pentagon contacted his unit about a soldier's death, he handled the delicate process. Though he never served in combat, his duties brought him face to face with the human cost of war.

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He stated that Veterans Day is about recognizing everyone who served. This includes those who served regardless of their specific role. Carol supports this view by honoring her husband as her favorite vet. Her father served in World War II and her grandfather in World War I. For her, the holiday is a chance to remember loved ones and friends who served.

The 108th annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown San Jose featured a diverse array of patriotic displays. The sounds of marching band drums and blaring brass instruments filled the air. A bagpipe band provided musical interludes. A fleet of antique cars rolled past spectators lining the sidewalks. Motorcycles rumbled down the route with American flags fluttering behind them.

Members of the San Jose State University Spartan Marching Band performed during the event. They added to the celebratory atmosphere of the parade. A military helicopter was displayed along Hartz Avenue. This display was part of a related Veterans Day event at the Veterans Memorial Building in Danville, Calif. The event took place on the same day as the San Jose parade.

Sons of the American Revolution reenactors posed for photographs during the Danville event. Participants in a military Jeep waved to spectators along the route. Classic fire engines made their way along the parade route in San Jose. Participants waved American flags from these vehicles. The reenactors illustrated the broad community engagement in honoring military history.

These celebrations served as one of many such events in the Bay Area. They reinforce local traditions of remembrance and respect for service members. The parade brought together veterans, families, and civilians in a shared moment of reflection. It highlighted the enduring legacy of those who served in various conflicts. The event also underscored the changing attitudes toward the military across different generations. Despite political and social divides, the parade remained a unifying force for the community.

Spectators watched the parade with a mix of pride and contemplation. The event provided a platform for veterans to share their stories. It also offered younger generations a chance to learn about history. The presence of families and children emphasized the importance of passing down these values. The parade was a testament to the resilience and spirit of the American veteran community.

The event concluded with a sense of community solidarity. Veterans and civilians alike left with a renewed appreciation for the sacrifices made. The parade served as a reminder of the cost of war. It also highlighted the importance of supporting those who have served. The day was a successful tribute to the men and women of the armed forces. It marked a significant moment in the local calendar of remembrance.