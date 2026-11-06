San Jose Unveils 2027 250th Anniversary Logo at San Jose Roots Event

Mayor Matt Mahan and History San Jose CEO Bill Schroh unveiled the official logo for San Jose's 250th anniversary during the San Jose Roots festival at San Pedro Square Market on Nov 5 2022.

Mayor Matt Mahan and History San Jose CEO Bill Schroh officially unveiled the logo for San Jose's upcoming 250th anniversary during the San Jose Roots festival at San Pedro Square Market on Nov. 5, 2022. The city council joined the leaders to launch the countdown to Nov. 29, 2027, when San Jose marks its 250th year since founding as El Pueblo de San Jose de Guadalupe. This semi-quincentennial celebration aims to honor the city's Spanish colonial roots while highlighting its modern multicultural identity.

San Jose Roots Festival Launches Anniversary

The San Jose Roots festival serves as the kickoff event for the yearlong 250th anniversary celebration scheduled for 2027. Held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, the festival showcased the cultural diversity of the community through various performances and historical activities. San Jose Roots is an annual event hosted by History San Jose that takes place downtown and features a broad spectrum of cultural performances representing the city's heritage. This year, the gathering carried added significance by formally introducing the visual identity for the upcoming milestone anniversary.

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Mayor Mahan and Bill Schroh Unveil Logo

During the ceremony at the Gonzales-Peralta Adobe, Mayor Matt Mahan and History San Jose CEO Bill Schroh revealed the official semi-quincentennial logo to the public. The duo was joined by city council members to mark the beginning of the countdown to Nov. 29, 2027. The anniversary commemorates the founding of El Pueblo de San Jose de Guadalupe as the first civil settlement in Alta California, which was then a Spanish colony. The event highlighted the historical importance of the Gonzales-Peralta Adobe, recognized as the oldest surviving structure in San Jose dating to the late 18th century.

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Historical Activities and Cultural Performances

Attendees participated in Spanish and Mexican era crafts such as lasso lessons, candle dipping, and butter churning to engage with local history. Urban Sketchers San Jose conducted sketching workshops in the Carmela and Thomas Fallon House gardens at 12:45 and 2:30 p.m. to capture the historic site. The festival featured ethnic performances by local cultural projects including Los Panaderos led by sisters Sharon and Tanya Benitez. Additional acts included Aztec dancers Calpulli Ocelocihuatl, Folklórico Nacional Mexicano de Elena Robles, Tabia African-American Theatre Ensemble, and Viet Steps dance troupe.

250th Anniversary Plans for 2027

The unveiled logo signals the start of a comprehensive yearlong celebration leading up to the semi-quincentennial in 2027. The anniversary events will include signature programs alongside the dozens of cultural celebrations and festivals that regularly occur throughout the year. The festivities aim to honor the extensive history of the area while celebrating the diverse communities that call San Jose home today. The countdown officially begins with this event, marking 250 years since the establishment of the first civil settlement in what was then the Spanish colony of Alta California.