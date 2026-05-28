San Jose students take third at national quiz competition

South Bay brainiacs — watch out. A team of five elementary and middle school-aged students in San Jose took home the third place trophy at a recent nationwide Quiz Bowl competition.

From left, the members and coach of the quiz bowl team at Challenger School, Strawberry Park are Aanya Goli, Coach Satyabodha, Aditya Rao, Samrat Vibhuti, Aashin Jain and Shrinidhi Venkatakrishnan.

The team took third place at the 2026 Middle School National Championship Tournament held in Chicago May 8-10. South Bay brainiacs — watch out. A team of five elementary and middle school-aged students in San Jose took home the third-place trophy at a recent nationwide Quiz Bowl competition.

The weekend-long Middle School National Championship Tournament, organized by National Academic Quiz Tournaments and held May 8-10 in Chicago, represented the culmination of a series of qualifying competitions for the 192 participating quiz bowl teams. The quiz competitions, which use a buzzer system and provide a fast-paced question-and-answer structure, draw on questions from a wide array of subjects, including “history, literature, science, fine arts, current events, popular culture, sports and more,” according to the The highest-performing local team was from Challenger School’s Strawberry Park campus, which placed third.

Other local teams that rounded out the top 20 include William Hopkins Middle School in Fremont in fifth place; BASIS Independent Silicon Valley, a San Jose school that took eighth place; and Redwood Middle School of Saratoga, which came in 13th. The Challenger School Strawberry Park team was made up of seventh-graders Samrat Vibhuti, Shrinidhi Venkatakrishnan and Aashin Jain, sixth-grader Aditya Rao and fourth-grader Aanya Goli.

This year shows a significant improvement over last year’s performance, when the team came in 13th place, according to Jain.

“We worked really hard,” he says. What’s next for the team?

“Now we have to prepare for the next year and hopefully win first or second,” he says.





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