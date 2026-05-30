San Jose State Students Redesign Christmas in the Park's Countdown Display for 2026

San Jose State University students, including industrial designers and mechanical engineers, are collaborating with Christmas in the Park to reimagine the Countdown to Christmas display. The project integrates moving elves and modern fabrication techniques like 3D printing, while nonprofit leaders aim to expand the educational program with scholarships and seasonal jobs.

San Jose State students are collaborating with the nonprofit Christmas in the Park to redesign its iconic Countdown to Christmas display for the 2026 season.

This partnership, which began with a small group of mechanical engineering students, has expanded to include industrial design students, creating a multidisciplinary team tasked with reimagining one of the downtown San Jose holiday event's most visited attractions. The students are developing a new version that retains the traditional arrow counting down the days to Christmas while introducing moving elves that help prepare for the holiday.

The design process started with cardboard and clay models, progressing to detailed prototypes, with 3D printing and traditional fiberglass casting as key fabrication methods. This approach allows the mechanical engineering students to focus strictly on the mechanical aspects, while the industrial designers handle aesthetics, storytelling, and overall user experience. Operations Director Keith Peffer expressed immense pride in the project, noting it provides a repeatable formula for annual improvements and sets the students up for future success.

Meanwhile, Peffer and Zack Tatar are also working on a new display for sponsor Broadway San Jose, featuring a revolving stage that shows a musical theater performance on one side and backstage chaos on the other. Executive Director Ted Lopez hopes to expand the program, seeking professionals to lead workshops for high school interns and college students, along with financial sponsorships. The long-term vision is a $1 million initiative to modernize displays, create seasonal jobs, and offer student scholarships.

Lopez emphasized that watching the students take ownership has been a source of pride, showcasing the talent the organization wants to retain in San Jose. The redesigned Countdown to Christmas display is scheduled to debut when Christmas in the Park opens on November 27, the Friday after Thanksgiving. In other local news, Elisabeth Maurer has taken over the Sunnyvale heritage orchard agreement from retired Charlie Olson, continuing to farm the Remington Drive site.

Cherry season is underway, with apricots soon to follow. Products including Bing and Rainier cherries, apricots, jars of Elisabeth's Jam, and dried fruit are available at the orchard's Apricot Store and online.

Additionally, two local couples are celebrating remarkable wedding anniversaries in June. Jim and Joanne Campbell, who settled in San Jose after their 1948 marriage, will mark their 78th anniversary on June 1. Richard and Marjorie Heredia of Gilroy will celebrate their 70th anniversary on June 2; both nonagenarians remain active, with Richard still flying his bi-plane.

Finally, the YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley's annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event is set for June 11, with participants taking a route around Santana Row to raise awareness and support for sexual assault survivors





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San Jose State Christmas In The Park Countdown To Christmas Industrial Design Mechanical Engineering 3D Printing Nonprofit Holiday Display San Jose

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