Spartans’ chances for a bowl game take a huge hit when their game-tying two-point conversion attempt with 53 seconds left fails.

San Jose State’s senior running back Jabari Bates hauls in a first-half pass from Luke Weaver that he turns into a 33-yard touchdown against UNLV on Friday night.

late comeback attempt fell short Saturday night as it was beaten 24-22 by UNLV in a must-win showdown that nearly shuts the door on the Spartans’ bowl game chances. However, San Jose State wasn’t able to convert the two-point conversion as Weaver’s pass to Cooper Hoch failed to earn the tie.

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Down 24-16 with three minutes left, the Spartans’ defense stopped UNLV quarterback Jackson Arnold on a fourth-and-1 play when Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa recovered a fumble on the SJSU 32. SJSU’s offense then responded by methodically moving the ball on UNLV’s defense. With 53 remaining, Weaver stepped out of the grasp of a UNLV defender, rolled right and found Clark for a stunning 30-yard touchdown.

“On the touchdown, I had got rerouted, and he actually rerouted me to get open and Luke made a great play, and we connected when we needed it,” said Clark, who had eight catches for 102 yards Saturday, giving him 67 receptions for 746 yards and five TDs on the season. After both teams opened the second half throwing an interception. UNLV’s Arnold ended the third quarter scoring a 1-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Rebels a seemingly commanding 24-13 lead.

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Arnold’s legs were a key to the drive as he gained 20 rushing yards during the scoring drive. Arnold finished with 66 rushing yards and threw for 197 yards while completing 17 of 27 passes, including a passing touchdown. The Spartans almost came within striking distance on an 11-play, 39-yard drive that was halted on UNLV’s 4-yard line. SJSU settled for its third red zone field goal of the night by Trajan Sinatra.

UNLV closed out the first half with kicker Ramon Villela making a 32-yard field goal after a 10-play, 62-yard drive where it capitalized on multiple third-and-long situations while grabbing a 17-13 lead. UNLV regained control beginning the second quarter, going on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that finished with Arnold’s 38-yard touchdown toss to tight end Keyan Burnett. SJSU answered with a 79-yard kickoff return by wide receiver Dominique McKenzie.

SJSU’s offense went three-and-out and opted for a 29-yard Sinatra field goal. SJSU took early momentum after safety Pierce Walker blocked UNLV’s punt on its 37-yard line. SJSU took a 10-7 lead after Sinatra’s 29-yard field goal. SJSU’s special teams provided first-half opportunities, with a blocked punt, an explosive kickoff return, and two Sinatra-made field goals.

SJSU set a season record with 23 made field goals. The Spartans quickly answered UNLV’s touchdown with a two-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that opened with a 42-yard catch to Jase Nix and closed with a 33-yard flea-flicker touchdown to running back Jabari Bates. After UNLV pinned SJSU on its own 1-yard line after its opening drive, SJSU went three-and-out, giving UNLV excellent field position on the Spartans 41-yard line.

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The Rebels took advantage after Jai’Den Thomas scored a nine-yard rushing touchdown.