San Jose State hosTs Loyola Chicago for the first game of the Acrisure Series on Monday night, with the Ramblers favored to cover the spread despite the Spartans strong shooting efficiency.

Loyola Chicago enters the Acrisure Series tournament as the clear favorite against San Jose State, with sportsbooks implying a 65 percent probability of victory ahead of Monday night's tip-off. The Ramblers and Spartans both arrive at Acrisure Arena with identical 3-2 records, setting the stage for a high-stakes non-conference matchup. The opening game of this tournament begins at approximately 6:59 p.m. local time on Monday, November 23.

This contest marks the third consecutive season these two programs have faced each other in this specific tournament setting. The rivalry has seen both teams trade victories in recent years, but Loyola Chicago holds a slight edge in current market analysis. The Ramblers won their previous meeting in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, though San Jose State reclaimed superiority in the previous year's Acrisure Series.

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San Jose State enters the game with momentum following a 92-86 home victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Spartans have established themselves as one of the most efficient shooting teams in the nation this season. They rank first in the Mountain West conference in field goal percentage and three-point percentage. San Jose State also sits second in free-throw percentage within their conference.

Nationally, the Spartans are positioned seventeenth with a 52.7 percent field goal shooting rate. They are thirteenth in effective field goal percentage and fifteenth in three-point accuracy at 41.9 percent. This offensive prowess is driven by standout performances from key contributors like Mason, who leads the team with 20.8 points per game. Chammaa provides significant support with 18.4 points per game.

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Robert Vaihola dominates the glass as the Mountain West leading rebounder with 8.6 boards per game. He averages a conference-best 6.4 defensive rebounds per contest. Despite this offensive efficiency, the Spartans face a challenging task against a Loyola Chicago team that has undergone a significant roster overhaul. The Ramblers retain only two players from their previous squad while adding twelve transfers and one international player under head coach Drew Valentine.

Loyola Chicago carries a 3-2 record into this matchup after suffering a narrow 79-75 defeat at home to Wichita State. The Ramblers have shown flashes of competitiveness, securing wins against The Citadel, West Georgia, and Colorado State. However, they have also displayed vulnerabilities in losses to Air Force and Wichita State. Their recent history with San Jose State includes a win in the NIT, but the Spartans won the most recent regular-season matchup.

Market analysis suggests a slight edge for Loyola Chicago, with the spread hovering around 3.5 to 4.5 points in favor of the visitors. The betting line fluctuates, with some books offering the -3.5 line at attractive odds. Historical data supports the argument for Loyola Chicago covering the spread. They have managed to do so in three of their last five games against the spread.

Conversely, San Jose State has struggled to cover the plus 3.5 spread in road games. The Spartans failed to cover this line in seventeen of their last twenty road attempts. This statistic highlights a potential weakness for San Jose State when playing away from Acrisure Arena. Analysts note that the team has also failed to cover in their last two consecutive road games.

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Specific score predictions have been made for an 82-74 victory for Loyola Chicago. This prediction reflects a belief that the visitors will secure a comfortable margin against a Spartans team that has shown defensive inconsistencies on the road. The game serves as the first of a two-game series for San Jose State. The Spartans will face either UC San Diego or Seattle in the subsequent match on Monday night.

The total points line is projected near 146.5 points, with expectations for an over performance. This projection aligns with the high offensive efficiency of the San Jose State team and the potential for an open floor against a transitioning Loyola Chicago defense. The betting market remains volatile, with live odds updated regularly leading up to tip-off.

Both teams are currently unplayed in their respective conferences, as this is a non-conference exhibition within a multi-team tournament setting. The outcome could have significant implications for seeding and confidence heading into conference play. Loyola Chicago's ability to cover the spread could signal their readiness for the Atlantic Ten season. San Jose State will look to use this tournament to build momentum for their Mountain West campaign.

Expert handicappers are studying recent form and taking injuries into account when assessing each matchup. They combine insight with the latest stats to strengthen their analysis. The recommendation leans heavily toward Loyola Chicago covering the spread due to the value offered by the current lines. This matchup promises to be an entertaining start to the Acrisure Series for fans watching at Acrisure Arena.