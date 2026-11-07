San Jose Sharks let down by special teams in loss to Minnesota Wild

NHL: Macklin Celebrini scores in San Jose Sharks’ loss to Minnesota Wild

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 06: Kirill Kaprizov #97 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his power-play goal against Yaroslav Askarov #30 of the San Jose Sharks with teammates in the first period at Grand Casino Arena on November 06, 2026 in St Paul, Minnesota.

Sharks captain Macklin Celebrini scored an even-strength goal at the 12:11 mark of the second to tie the game 1-1. But with Sharks defenseman Jacob Trouba serving an interference penalty, the Wild took the lead for good, as Maxim Shabanov redirected a pass from Kirill Kaprizov past goalie Yaroslav Askarov with 5:45 left in the second period.

Also read After Sharks’ latest dud, what’s Mike Grier’s next move?

The Sharks then allowed even-strength goals to Wild defensemen Quinn Hughes and Zach Bogosian in the third period as they lost their fourth straight game. Since they improved to 6-4-1 with a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 22, the Sharks are now 1-6-0. In the first two periods, the Sharks outshot the Wild 15-9 during 5-on-5 play as some newly formed forward lines showed some chemistry. Still, the Sharks hurt themselves with penalties.

Sharks forwards Ty Dellandrea and Collin Graf took penalties 28 seconds apart in the first period, giving the Wild a 5-on-3 that they capitalized on as Kaprizov took a pass from Hughes and scored his 16th goal of the season at the 7:55 mark. Askarov, who was hung out to dry a handful of times against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, started for the fifth time in six games on Friday and had 10 saves in the first period.

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Over his four most recent starts before Friday, Askarov had a 1-3-0 record but also a respectable .894 save percentage. Coming off their most lopsided loss of the season, the Sharks shuffled their lineup for Friday’s game. The Sharks moved Michael Misa, their second-line center, to left wing on the top line alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

The Sharks also had those three together in the third period of Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, and they created a couple of scoring chances in what became a 7-2 loss at Crypto.com Arena. The left wing on Celebrini’s line has been a revolving door since Igor Chernyshov was injured while blocking a shot in the Sharks’ game against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 22.

The Sharks have tried Collin Graf, Ivar Stenberg and Tyler Toffoli in that spot with little success before putting Misa in that role.

“I’m comfortable there,” Misa told the Sharks Audio Network on Friday. “Just going to support on their line, and I think it’s all about creating some offense for our team and finding ways to score. ” With Misa being moved up, Graf took his spot and centered a line with Mason Marchment and Kiefer Sherwood on the wings. Ty Dellandrea centered the third line with wingers Stenberg and Toffoli.

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The Sharks held a players-only meeting after Wednesday’s loss, which was their fifth in their last six games. During that stretch, the Sharks were outscored 24-11 and entered Friday tied for fifth place in the Pacific Division.

“We’re pretty aware of where we need to get to,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Friday morning. “We’re all frustrated trying to get to our game, and we’re battling to find our game. ” Despite his team’s recent struggles, Sharks general manager Mike Grier, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, is not contemplating firing Warsofsky at this time.

Warsofsky, 39, was about to enter the third and final year of his original contract but received a multi-year extension from Grier in September.

“I grew up a Patriots fan, and there was a coach there for a long time named Bill Belichick,” Warsofsky said. “One of his quotes was, ‘Ignore the noise. ’ So we’re going to ignore the noise, we’re going to keep battling, going to keep working with this group day to day, and keep working at it, and get our group playing the right way. We’re all in this together. ”