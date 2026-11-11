San Jose Sea Lions Unveil Brand Ahead of Veterans Day Parade

The San Jose Sea Lions revealed their logo and name for the Professional Women's Hockey League team. The event coincided with the city's annual Veterans Day parade.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan shared a lighthearted observation about local sports naming conventions during a news conference at San Jose City Hall on Oct. 10, 2026. He noted that while the city is only fifteen miles from the Bay, the new Professional Women's Hockey League franchise chose to build an aquarium-like identity at SAP. This comment set the stage for the official introduction of the San Jose Sea Lions, a name that continues the aquatic theme established by the Sharks and Barracuda but seeks to establish a distinct regional brand.

Team Identity and Logo Reveal

Head coach Troy Ryan stood alongside players Tia Chan and Lily Shannon as the organization unveiled its visual identity. Goaltender Tia Chan expressed pride in the selection, describing the Sea Lions as an iconic symbol of California wildlife and the coastline. She highlighted that the imagery of the setting sun and waves in the logo reflects the energy the team aims to bring to the Bay Area. The bright and vibrant color palette was chosen to represent the San Jose community both on and off the ice.

Also read San Jose PWHL team unveils Sea Lions name ahead of debut

The final design features an orange-and-blue circular logo with a stylized sea lion bursting from the waves. Season-ticket holder Ra Hopkins, who works at City Hall, praised the wordmark and colors for matching values associated with the region such as change, innovation, and resilience. Marketing officials acknowledged that fans frequently suggested the name Hammerheads during outreach events. That option would have honored late Mayor Susan Hammer and tied directly to the Sharks, but the board opted for a unique path.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Growth

Mayor Mahan emphasized that the Sea Lions should not be viewed as a minor-league affiliate or a little sister to the Sharks. He pointed to the success of the Golden State Valkyries, whose title quest filled San Francisco's Chase Center with high energy. The broader landscape of women's sports in the Bay Area is expanding rapidly with the addition of BayFC soccer and the upcoming NorCal Rumble volleyball team next year. Mahan noted that his daughter is growing up watching powerful women break records and become household names.

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The decision to separate from the Sharks' direct branding allows the new franchise to carve out its own market position. While the Barracuda serve as the minor-league team for the Sharks, the Sea Lions are positioning themselves as a primary destination for hockey fans. This strategic move aligns with the general surge in popularity for professional women's athletics across the United States. The team hopes to replicate the high attendance figures seen by other regional teams like the Valkyries.

Upcoming Schedule and Fan Engagement

The San Jose Sea Lions are preparing for their inaugural season opener against the Minnesota Frost on Dec. 5 at SAP Center. Fans can already purchase merchandise online to support the team before the first puck drops. The organization is leveraging the excitement of the new brand to build a dedicated fanbase from the start. Local supporters like Ra Hopkins are eager to wear the orange-and-blue gear to games.

This announcement comes just days before the city's traditional Veterans Day celebration. San Jose has honored veterans on Nov. 11 for 108 years, maintaining the tradition despite pandemic disruptions and financial challenges. The parade remains one of the largest on the West Coast, featuring eighty-plus units including military vehicles and scouts. The San Jose State Marching Band will participate for the first time in recent memory.

Community Traditions and Military Tribute

The upcoming parade places special emphasis on honoring Vietnam War veterans while paying tribute to service members from the Revolutionary War through Afghanistan. Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jody Merritt serves as the grand marshal for this year's event. A flyover by the 129th Rescue Squadron is scheduled, correcting a cancellation caused by a federal government shutdown last year. These community events underscore the deep connection between local sports franchises and civic life.