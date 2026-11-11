San Jose’s new hockey team gets its name, a week before training camp

They will begin their inaugural PWHL season on Dec. 5 with a home game against the Minnesota Frost at SAP Center.

player ready... Another women’s sports team is ready to introduce itself – finally – to the Bay Area sports scene, as theThe Professional Women’s Hockey League announced on Tuesday that the San Jose team will be known as the Sea Lions.

They will begin theirwith a home game against the Minnesota Frost at SAP Center. The Sea Lions are one of four expansion teams joining the league for its fourth season; the Detroit Clutch, Hamilton Havoc, and Vegas Vanguards also unveiled their nicknames Tuesday. The team’s colors will be blue and orange. The Sea Lions unveiled their uniforms in October.

Also read PWHL expansion teams get names: Detroit Clutch, San Jose Sea Lions, Vegas Vanguards, Hamilton Havoc

Like every other expansion team that has entered the PWHL, their Year 1 jerseys will simply read the name of the market they play in.

“I love the brand. I think the color combination of blue, orange, and white, and the navy blue in the logo is great. I also love that the sea lion is in the shape of a wave; that’s really clever,” Sea Lions defender Rory Guilday said.

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“The first game is going to be so cool. Being in a new market and having new fans that are extremely excited about this season, it’s going to be electric in the building. Seeing a lot of orange will be different and a lot of fun, so I’m very excited.

” According to the team’s press release, the name also intends to honor the San Francisco Sea Lions, a West Coast Negro Baseball Association, which included Toni Stone, the first woman to regularly play baseball in a men’s professional league back in 1946. No. 4 overall pick Laila Edwards , became the first Black woman to win a gold medal with the U.S. National Team at the Milan Olympics this February.

Edwards and Guilday are expected to be the team’s top players along with goaltender Corinne Schroeder and Canadian forward Kristen O’Neill. Head coach Troy Ryan, who previously coached Team Canada, will also serve as the team’s general manager. WNBA champion Golden State Valkyries , 2026 WPBL finalist San Francisco Firebells, startup volleyball teams San Francisco Signal and NorCal Rumble, and the Women’s National Football Conference’s San Francisco Bay Storm in Oakland.

“Northern California has built a passionate and growing hockey community while consistently championing women’s sports, PWHL vice president of business Amy Scheer said. “Fueled by that pride and the bold, energetic characteristics of the sea lion, this team will embody that same spirit on and off the ice. ” The team announced the logo design collaboration came from creative agency Doubleday and Cartwright and was built by “women-led PWHL design teams. ”