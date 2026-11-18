San Jose residential real estate recorded 39 sales last week averaging $1.5 million, topped by a $3.3 million Ivywood Court home.

San Jose's residential real estate market concluded the week of October 12 with a robust display of high-value transactions, anchored by a dual-top sale reaching $3.3 million. Public records confirm that thirty-nine distinct residential properties changed hands during this period, establishing a significant benchmark for local property valuation. The aggregate data reveals that these transactions resulted in an average purchase price of $1.5 million. When adjusted for living space, the median cost settled at $923 per square foot across the city. This recording-based methodology ensures that the financial data reflects the finalization of legal ownership transfers rather than mere offer acceptances. It provides a precise snapshot of the capital flowing through the San Jose housing sector during this specific timeframe.

The crown jewel of the weekly sales chart involved two separate properties that each commanded a massive $3.3 million valuation. The highest-ranked entry was a six-bedroom, three-bathroom residence located in the 15000 block of Stratford Drive. Built in 1948, this 2,351-square-foot home achieved a steep price point of $1,404 per square foot. The premium per-square-foot rate highlights the intense value placed on land density and layout efficiency within that specific neighborhood. Both the Stratford Drive property and the runner-up were finalized on October 7, indicating a concentrated surge in high-end activity at the end of the week.

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The second property to reach the $3.3 million threshold was a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home situated on the 1100 block of Mayette Avenue. This 3,046-square-foot residence, constructed in 1951, sold for $1,083 per square foot. While the total price matched the Stratford Drive listing, the larger footprint resulted in a lower per-unit cost. The deal for the Mayette Avenue home was also completed on October 7. These top-tier sales demonstrate that premium pricing remains prevalent in San Jose, regardless of the varying ages and sizes of the estates involved in these luxury transactions.

Significant activity was also recorded in the mid-range sector, with several properties trading between $1.7 million and $2.1 million. A four-bedroom home in the 2800 block of Ivywood Court sold for $1.749 million on October 6. Built in 1967, this 1,647-square-foot residence featured four bedrooms and two bathrooms, resulting in a price per square foot of $1,062. The transaction illustrates consistent buyer interest in established neighborhoods with functional layouts and moderate square footage. This sale underscores the diversity of preferences among buyers seeking value in the upper-middle tier of the market.

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Further down the ranking, a four-bedroom house in the 1600 block of Creek Drive closed for $1.765 million on October 5. The 1,508-square-foot home, built in 1958, commanded a high rate of $1,170 per square foot. This steep valuation suggests that buyers are willing to pay a premium for smaller footprints if the location or condition justifies the cost. Similarly, a 2,035-square-foot home on Cerro Verde sold for $1.76 million on October 8. Built in 1978, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence achieved a more modest $865 per square foot, reflecting the market's sensitivity to both age and neighborhood prestige.

The upper-middle market saw notable entries exceeding $2 million, including a three-bedroom house on Cynthia Lane that fetched $2.7 million. Built in 1956, this 1,265-square-foot home achieved an exceptional $2,134 per square foot. This striking metric indicates that smaller, perhaps newer or differently situated homes can outperform larger older estates in specific micro-markets within San Jose. The transaction was finalized on October 6 and highlights the willingness of buyers to invest heavily in compact, high-value properties.

Additional high-value transactions rounded out the weekly record with properties exceeding $2.9 million. A four-bedroom home in the 2200 block of Constitution Drive sold for $2.975 million on October 6. Built in 1966, the 2,364-square-foot residence established a $1,258 per square foot benchmark. Concurrently, a four-bedroom house in the 6600 block of Crystal Springs Drive closed for $3.005 million on October 5. This 2,118-square-foot home, built in 1971, achieved a rate of $1,419 per square foot. These final entries confirm that the upper echelon of the San Jose market remains highly active, with buyers consistently engaging with properties that offer substantial square footage and established neighborhood presence. The data, sourced from public records digitized by local county offices, provides a comprehensive view of the financial flows moving through the San Jose real estate sector.