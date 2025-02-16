San Jose Police Injured in Brawl at San Pedro Square

Multiple officers were injured and several individuals were arrested following a brawl in San Pedro Square early Sunday morning.

SAN JOSE — A brawl early Sunday in San Pedro Square resulted in multiple officers sustaining injuries and the arrest of several individuals, police reported. The San Jose Police Department stated that the officers involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Details regarding the exact number of officers injured and the number of arrests made were not disclosed.The altercation commenced around 12:25 a.m. in the vicinity of Santa Clara Street and San Pedro Circle.

According to police accounts, officers patrolling the area witnessed the fight and attempted to intervene. As officers approached to assist, the suspects involved made an attempt to flee the scene. Police stated that while officers were attempting to apprehend one of the suspects, they were assaulted by multiple other individuals.Responding to the situation, additional officers were summoned to the scene, providing support and successfully restoring order to the area. Police confirmed that all individuals implicated in the brawl were subsequently arrested





