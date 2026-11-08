San Jose Jazz awards grants to local musicians

From Feb. 19-March 6, 2027, a handful of the 20 new grantees will premiere their commissions in a series of shows at the SJZ New Works Fest.

IndiviDúo, featuring singer/songwriter Tiffany Joy and singer, musician and composer Maqui Reyes, is among 20 Bay Area recipients of a $1,000 grant from San Jose Jazz’s Jazz Aid Fund.

The duo is one of eight San Jose-based musical acts to be awarded the grant to help fund the creation of new works. Eight San Jose-based musical acts are among 20 Bay Area recipients of a $1,000 grant from San Jose Jazz. SJZ’s Jazz Aid Fund has awarded $208,000 in grants and performance fees since 2021, leading to the creation of 140 new works.

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From Feb. 19-March 6, 2027, a handful of the 20 new grantees will premiere their commissions in a series of shows at the SJZ New Works Fest. Recipients are hand-picked through recommendations by Bay Area critics, presenters, curators and fellow artists. San Jose grant awardees include Bennett Roth-Newell, a jazz pianist, composer, emcee and educator who won the Leigh Weimers Emerging Artist Award in 2024. He has taught at Stanford Jazz Workshop and San Jose State University.

Michael Webster is a San Jose-based saxophonist and composer. He earned his degree in jazz studies from San Jose State University and played in the inaugural San Jose Youth Symphony Jazz Orchestra. He has performed with the 7th Street Big Band, Frunkyman and his own quartet at venues across the South Bay. Grammy-winning baritone saxophonist and composer Aaron Lington is coordinator of jazz studies at San Jose State University and director of the San Jose Jazz High School All Stars.

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He has performed and composed for the San Francisco Symphony, the Count Basie Orchestra, Maynard Ferguson and Joe Lovano and is a 2015 Silicon Valley Artist Laureate. Jazz guitarist, composer and educator Mason Razavi received the 2021 Leigh Weimers Emerging Artist Award. A lecturer and jazz guitar instructor at West Valley College, he has performed at SFJAZZ, Kuumbwa Jazz Center and the San Jose Jazz Festival.

James Misa Jr., known as Misa James, is a singer/songwriter, actor, dancer and multi-instrumentalist inspired by Michael Jackson, Prince, classic Motown and 2000s R&B. Writing songs and playing guitar from an early age, he built his vocal foundation through choral training and youth theater. He is the lead vocalist of The Collective. Percussionist, educator and bandleader Phoebe Chou brings 15 years of experience across orchestral, marching, hand percussion, jazz drum set, theater and contemporary music.

She is the founder of Studio Phoebe, which reimagines anime, video game and Studio Ghibli music through jazz, R&B and funk arrangements. A few local grant recipients have international backgrounds. Noriyuki “Ken” Okada, a San Jose-based bassist, compose, was born in New York and raised in São Paulo and Yokohama. While studying at the University of Tokyo, he arranged for and played bass in Keio University’s Light Music Society, which won Japan’s largest collegiate big band competition.

IndiviDúo formed in Buenos Aires in 2010, when Californian singer-songwriter Tiffany Joy met Colombian singer, musician and composer Maqui Reyes. Built on two voices, guitar, lush harmonies and onstage chemistry, their sound blends originals with fresh takes on Latin American classics.