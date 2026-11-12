San Jose Housing Market: Top Sales Hit $3.3M Amidst Weekly Market Report

San Jose recorded 72 residential sales last week with an average price of $1.5 million. A $3.3 million property on Jonathan Ave leads the list of top transactions recorded in October.

A $3.3 million single-family home located in the 2100 block of Jonathan Avenue in San Jose has secured the top spot on the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in the city for the week ending October 5. This premium transaction highlights the continued strength of the high-end market in Silicon Valley's largest city, where luxury properties are commanding significant valuations despite broader economic fluctuations. The sale of this 1,384-square-foot residence, built in 1950, underscores the intense demand for established homes in desirable neighborhoods, pushing the price per square foot to an impressive $2,384.

During this specific reporting period, the broader San Jose housing market saw a total of 72 residential real estate sales registered. The aggregate data reveals that the average price for these transactions reached $1.5 million, reflecting a substantial investment in local housing stock. Furthermore, the average price per square foot across all recorded sales stood at $965, providing a baseline metric for comparing the performance of individual properties against the city-wide median. These figures indicate that while the average home sits at $1.5 million, the upper tier of the market is operating at significantly higher valuations per square foot than the city average.

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Weekly Sales Details and Price Breakdowns

Beyond the top-listed property, several other significant transactions shaped the weekly market report. A 2,276-square-foot single-family residence in the 5400 block of Escover Lane sold for $2,100,000, closing on October 2. Built in 1962, this home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms, resulting in a price per square foot of $923. In contrast, a smaller 1,725-square-foot house in the 1200 block of Sandra Drive, built in 1947, sold for $2,115,000 on September 30. With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this property commanded a much higher per-square-foot rate of $1,226, illustrating how older, compact homes in prime locations can attract premium valuations.

Another notable transaction involved a 2,028-square-foot home in the 1200 block of Hanchett Avenue, which sold for $2,161,000 on October 2. Built in 1919, this historic property features three bedrooms and one bathroom, with a final price per square foot of $1,066. Meanwhile, a 2,167-square-foot house in the 6700 block of Worthing Court, built in 1972, closed for $2,200,000 on September 29. This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home had a price per square foot of $1,015. These mid-range sales demonstrate the diversity of inventory available, ranging from mid-century modern designs to more contemporary structures, each finding a buyer willing to pay a premium for specific features or locations.

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Higher-value transactions continued to dominate the upper end of the market, with a 1,890-square-foot home in the 2300 block of Harris Court selling for $2,299,000 on October 1. Built in 1968, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence achieved a price per square foot of $1,216. Similarly, a 1,751-square-foot home in the 5700 block of West Walbrook Drive, built in 1957, sold for $2,550,000 on October 2. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this property reached a price per square foot of $1,456, indicating strong buyer interest in homes with established landscaping or renovation potential from the late 1950s.

The trend of high per-square-foot valuations persisted with a 1,733-square-foot home in the 4800 block of Bela Drive, built in 1959, which sold for $2,785,000 on September 29. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home had a price per square foot of $1,607. Even larger properties attracted significant capital, as evidenced by a 2,663-square-foot home in the 1200 block of Woodlawn Avenue, built in 1956, which sold for $2,960,000 on September 28. Featuring five bedrooms and four bathrooms, this home had a price per square foot of $1,112. Additionally, a 1,278-square-foot home in the 3100 block of Browning Avenue, built in 1956, sold for $3,098,000 on September 30, achieving a staggering price per square foot of $2,424 despite having only three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Market Drivers and Buyer Behavior Analysis

The data from this week highlights distinct patterns in buyer behavior within San Jose. Properties with higher price-per-square-foot metrics often reflect scarcity, location prestige, or unique architectural value rather than sheer size. For instance, the Jonathan Avenue home, despite being under 1,400 square feet, achieved the highest total price and a per-square-foot rate of $2,384, suggesting that buyers are prioritizing specific neighborhood amenities or historic charm over modern square footage. This behavior is consistent with broader trends in the Bay Area, where limited inventory of older, well-located homes drives up competition and final sale prices.

Furthermore, the diversity in construction years, ranging from 1919 to 1972, indicates that buyers are not exclusively seeking new construction. Instead, there is a robust market for pre-war and mid-century homes that offer character and proximity to urban centers. The fact that homes built decades ago are selling for over $2 million each suggests that renovation potential and land value are key drivers. Buyers are willing to pay premium prices for the lot size and location, anticipating future appreciation or the ability to customize the living space to their preferences.

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Future Outlook and Data Reporting Standards

The real estate data presented in this report is sourced from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. It is important to note that the prices listed include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of October 5, even if the property sold earlier. This distinction ensures that the reporting reflects the finalization of legal ownership transfers, providing an accurate snapshot of completed transactions rather than pending agreements. The Bay Area Home Report Bot, which generated this analysis, utilizes software to process home sales data based on human-created templates, ensuring consistency and accuracy in the dissemination of market information.

For consumers and industry professionals, understanding the nuance between sale date and recording date is crucial for accurate market analysis. The recorded date represents the moment the transaction becomes a matter of public record, which can lag behind the actual closing date. This reporting methodology allows for a reliable week-over-week comparison of market activity. Stakeholders can refer to this data to gauge short-term trends in pricing and inventory levels, which are essential for making informed decisions in a dynamic real estate environment. The detailed breakdown of each transaction provides a granular view of the market, enabling precise comparisons across different neighborhoods and property types within San Jose.