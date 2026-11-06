San Jose Homes Hit $1.9 Million Best Deal in South Bay Weekly Report

Analysis of South Bay real estate sales from the week of Sept. 28 reveals top deals near $1.9 million. Key properties in San Jose and Palo Alto highlight market trends.

Single-family homes in San Jose have emerged as the primary drivers of value in the South Bay real estate market for the week of Sept. 28. A property located on Loganberry Drive sold for $1.9 million, establishing itself as one of the best deals in the region during this period. This transaction occurred against a backdrop where the overall average price for real estate in the South Bay reached $2 million over the same timeframe.

Top San Jose Properties Near $1.9 Million Threshold

The Loganberry Drive residence, situated in the 4100 block, covers 1,647 square feet of living space. Built in 1974, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home closed for $1,906,500 on Sept. 21. The final price point equates to $1,158 per square foot, positioning it favorably within the local market context. This specific property represents a significant opportunity for buyers seeking established neighborhoods in San Jose.

Also read Sales pick up at downtown San Jose housing tower

Another notable transaction involved a home in the 1400 block of Willowmont Ave. This 1959-built residence offers 1,202 square feet and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The sale closed on Sept. 25 for exactly $1,906,500, resulting in a higher per-square-foot cost of $1,586. Buyers purchasing in the Parkside Ave area paid $1,906,500 for a 1,426-square-foot home built in 2000. That deal, finalized on Sept. 21, came to $1,337 per square foot for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom property.

Further deals in the 1500 block of San Joaquin Ave. and the 3100 block of Browning Ave. both saw transactions near the $1.91 million mark. The San Joaquin Ave property, built in 1954 with 1,288 square feet, closed on Sept. 21 for $1.91 million. Meanwhile, the Browning Ave home, a 1956 construction with 1,278 square feet, also closed on Sept. 21 for $1,906,500. These figures illustrate a tight clustering of prices for older, smaller homes in these specific San Jose neighborhoods.

Advertisement

Market Data And Sales Volume Analysis

Official records indicate that 134 residential property sales were recorded for the South Bay during this specific week. The average square footage for these homes was 1,689 square feet, typically featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom. The average price per square foot across all recorded transactions was $1,152. For the purpose of this curated list, the report focused on real estate that sold between $300,000 and $2,000,000. This filter helps isolate mid-range transactions that offer value to middle-income buyers in competitive areas.

The analysis specifically tracks sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sept. 28. This recording date may differ from the actual date the property was sold or the contract was signed. Data sources for these reports come from public records registered and digitized by local county offices. The Bay Area Home Report Bot generates these summaries to provide transparent insights into housing trends based on verified public data.

Palo Alto And Higher-End San Jose Transactions

Transactions extended beyond the $1.9 million mark into higher price brackets in nearby municipalities. A condominium in the 4000 block of Villa Vista, Palo Alto, sold for $2,000,000. This 1977-built unit features 1,451 square feet, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The closing date was Sept. 22, with the price calculating to $1,378 per square foot. This sale highlights the persistent demand for well-maintained units in the prestigious Palo Alto market.

Other high-value sales included a 2,000-dollar property on Richland Ave. in San Jose. Built in 1948 with 1,110 square feet, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom home closed on Sept. 25. The per-square-foot cost was steep at $1,802. Similarly, a 1938-built house on Minnesota Ave. in San Jose sold for $2,000,000. With only 1,032 square feet and two bedrooms, this transaction carried a price of $1,938 per square foot and closed on Sept. 22.

Advertisement

Future Outlook For Bay Area Buyers

The clustering of sales around the $1.9 million to $2 million range suggests a competitive environment for buyers in the South Bay. Properties in San Jose such as those on Partridge Drive and McKendrie Street also played significant roles in this week's data. The Partridge Drive home, a 1967 build with 1,633 square feet, sold for $1,906,500 on Sept. 21. The McKendrie Street property, built in 1924 with 1,809 square feet, closed for $1,920,000 on Sept. 22.

These figures provide a clear snapshot of the housing inventory available to consumers in mid-October. Buyers should note that homes like the Willowmont Ave and Minnesota Ave properties command premium prices due to their smaller footprints and older construction dates. Market watchers will continue to monitor how these price-per-square-foot metrics influence future listing strategies in San Jose and Palo Alto throughout the rest of the year.