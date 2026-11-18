A single-family home located in the 1500 block of Rosecrest Terrace in San Jose changed owner on Oct. 9. The 2,310-square-foot house, built in 1996, was sold for $2,495,000, or $1,080 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms…

Rosecrest Ter. 1511 – Google Street View A single-family home located in the 1500 block of Rosecrest Terrace in San Jose changed owner on Oct. 9.

The 2,310-square-foot house, built in 1996, was sold for $2,495,000, or $1,080 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system.

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Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot. In the 1500 block of Calaveras Ave. , in June, a 2,378-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $2,200,000, a price per square foot of $925.

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The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In November 2025, a single-family house in the 1400 block of Selborn Place sold for $2,530,000, a price per square foot of $1,095. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. A 2,636-square-foot single-family residence in the 1400 block of Sandringham Way, sold in January, for $2,600,000, a price per square foot of $986.

The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans. Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com.