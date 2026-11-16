San Jose family seeks help restoring peace between fighting dog sisters

A dog behaviorist is likely needed to figure out how to deal with hostile border collie siblings.

We’re looking for help with two 4-year-old spayed female border collies who can no longer be together safely, and we’d appreciate a referral to a behaviorist or trainer in the San Jose area who works with dog-to-dog aggression.

We bought the two as pups . They got along until about 1½ years old, when the black/white began bullying the red/white, and play would escalate into fights. The red/white is now about 10 pounds heavier and no longer backs down, so the dynamic has reversed, and now the black/white seems to be on the defensive. Once, early on, a fight drew blood.

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Since then we’ve intervened at the first warning sign, which is a hard stare followed by a stiff stance, so it hasn’t happened again. We sent them to a 6-week board-and-train program, with the two dogs overlapping for two of those weeks at the age of 2½ years old. The program used a mix of reward-based methods, an e-collar, and a prong collar. Both dogs obey commands very well afterward, but their relationship hasn’t improved.

We now keep them completely separated at home. On walks, they ignore each other and do fine, but within an hour of getting home, the staring and growling begin. Rehoming either dog is not an option for us; we’re committed to both. Could you recommend someone who can evaluate them in person, and do you have any advice on what we can do in the meantime?

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I’m hesitant to recommend a behaviorist as I don’t have personal experience with any. There are several in your area, however, including Koru K-9, Princeton Vet Clinic, Orion Dog Training, Sara Scott Dog Aggression and Behavior Specialist, CalPro Dog Training, Stacy’s Wag’N’Train, and Happy Trails to You Dog Training. Some offer in-home training while others have classes and private sessions.

The ones I mentioned all have 5-star or near 5-star ratings, but you should talk to them and ask for references before making a selection. Speak to your vet for recommendations, also. It’s important to know what type of aggression your dogs are showing. Experts recognize two types, reactive and proactive.

Reactive aggression is triggered by an emotional response. The dog is frightened, fearful, or overwhelmed. The aggression usually diminishes the further away the trigger gets.

For example, if the dog starts lunging at another dog, it will usually stop the further away it gets from the trigger. Proactive aggression is goal oriented. The most common example of this is aggression shown over the food bowl, a toy, or territory. By showing aggression, the dog gets what it wants.

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You definitely need a dog behaviorist to help figure it out. From what you’ve said, my guess is that it’s proactive aggression, which I think is a bit tougher to correct but definitely doable. You’re doing the best thing for them now, keeping them apart. I’m confident a behaviorist can pinpoint the triggers and restore peace to your household.

The Animal Life column runs on Mondays. Contact Joan Morris at AskJoanMorris@gmail.com.