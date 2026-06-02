San Jose dog rescue leader shocked by condition of rescued pit bull

Dan Martinez, president of San Jose-based dog rescue Adopt My Block, says he was devastated by the condition of Oliver, a 4-year-old pit bull he helped rescue, when he arrived at Miranda's Rescue in Humboldt County. Martinez says he is cooperating fully with the investigation into the allegations of animal cruelty against the rescue, and he is committed to ensuring that Oliver receives the best possible care and attention.

San Jose dog rescue leader Dan Martinez says he was shocked to see Oliver , a 4-year-old pit bull he helped rescue, in the condition he was in when he arrived at Miranda's Rescue in Humboldt County .

The dog had lost a significant amount of weight and had visible scratches and scars on his face. Martinez, who is the president of San Jose-based dog rescue Adopt My Block, said that he was not surprised by the allegations of animal cruelty against the rescue, but he was devastated by the condition of the dogs in their care.

He said that he had been working with Oliver for months, taking him on weekend adventures and posting videos to social media to generate interest from potential adopters. However, after Oliver bit another dog, he was sent to Miranda's Rescue in the hopes that he could be re-homed. When Martinez learned of the allegations against the rescue, he rushed to bring Oliver home.

He said that he was shocked by the condition of the dogs in the rescue's care, and he is grateful that he was able to bring Oliver home safely. Martinez said that he is still trying to process the events that unfolded, but he is committed to ensuring that Oliver receives the care and attention he needs to recover from his ordeal.

He also expressed his gratitude to the two women who set up trail cameras and captured evidence of the alleged animal cruelty. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the allegations against Miranda's Rescue, and Martinez is cooperating fully with the investigation. He said that he is confident that the truth will come out, and he is committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

Martinez also expressed his gratitude to the community for their support, and he encouraged people to continue to speak out against animal cruelty. He said that he is proud to be a part of a community that cares about animals and is committed to protecting them. Oliver, who is estimated to be 4 years old, is currently receiving medical attention and care at a San Jose animal shelter.

His caretakers say that he is recovering well and is expected to make a full recovery. Martinez said that he is committed to ensuring that Oliver receives the best possible care and attention, and he is grateful to the community for their support. He also encouraged people to consider adopting a dog from a reputable rescue organization, as there are many dogs in need of a loving home.

He said that he is proud to be a part of a community that cares about animals and is committed to protecting them





OakTribNews / 🏆 597. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

San Jose Dog Rescue Animal Cruelty Humboldt County Miranda's Rescue Adopt My Block Oliver Dan Martinez

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three People Shot in San Jose Early Sunday MorningThree people were shot in San Jose early Sunday morning, and police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. The incident rattled neighbors who described the area as generally safe despite the activity that often comes with downtown nightlife.

Read more »

Three wounded in shooting near downtown San JoseA shooting near downtown San Jose sent three people to the hospital and shut down part of Reed Street as investigators worked the scene.

Read more »

Major battery storage project proposed in San Jose’s Coyote ValleyEnvironmentalists, political leaders, parents of nearby school oppose plan on San Jose’s rural southern edges

Read more »

Three shot in downtown San JoseThe shooting occurred near First and Reed streets shortly before 2:30 a.m..

Read more »