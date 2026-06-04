San Jose dog owner describes close encounter with coyote amid increase in sightings

A San Jose woman is warning families with children and pets after a recent encounter with a coyote that snapped at her dog while she was walking in her Willow Glen neighborhood.

Thursday, June 4, 2026 4:29AMA San Jose woman is warning families with children and pets after a recent encounter with a coyote that snapped at her dog while she was walking in her Willow Glen neighborhood.

Annie Reynolds said the incident happened one morning near Hamilton Avenue as she walked her dog, Kiwi, in an area she previously considered safe. Reynolds said she is now afraid to walk her dog in the neighborhood and only goes out with a walking stick for protection after the close encounter.

"The coyote came up from behind, so we didn't even see it come," Reynolds said. "We were just kind of standing right here. It comes up from behind and it came within inches. Like the mouth of the coyote got like right there and snapped at Kiwi.

" She said she has lived in the area for more than a decade, but has recently noticed an increase in coyote activity. "There have been a lot more in the last few months. They're getting really, really bold," Reynolds said. Neighbors and county officials confirmed an uptick in sightings in Willow Glen.

"We've seen them. I saw two. One was going this way and coming closer to me and then crossed the street," a neighbor said. .

The Santa Clara County Vector Control District said it is aware of the increase and has issued an advisory. However, unless there is an aggressive coyote or an attack, jurisdiction falls under the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"At this point, I feel like we've come so close to actual attacks that I would really love it if animal control could come out here, maybe at dawn and dusk, when they're the most present and active and try to catch these guys - maybe move them to a nature preserve. Because I feel like it's just a matter of time before somebody actually gets hurt," Reynolds said.

Wildlife officials said the coyote was likely searching for food, noting it is not mating season, when coyotes are typically more aggressive. Authorities advise residents who encounter a coyote to keep pets and children close, make noise, and throw objects near the animal to scare it away. If the animal does not leave, people should avoid running or turning their backs.





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