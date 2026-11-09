San Jose and Bay Area Event Calendar for November 13 and 14

Explore top events in the Bay Area on Nov 13 and 14, including San Jose Holiday Lights, Jerry Seinfeld comedy, lung cancer awareness flags, and more cultural gatherings.

Residents and visitors across the San Francisco Bay Area have a diverse array of cultural, charitable, and entertainment options on November 13 and 14, 2026. The weekend highlights feature the grand illumination of the San Jose Holiday Lights 2026 and a live comedy performance by Jerry Seinfeld at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts. These events anchor a broader calendar that includes a wine masterclass, a lung cancer awareness installation, and various theatrical productions.

Holiday Lights and Comedy Headliners

The San Jose Holiday Lights 2026 officially begin on November 13 at 4:30 p.m. at Discovery Meadow, located at 330 West San Carlos St. in San Jose. The event takes place in the area previously known as Guadalupe River Park and Gardens. Attendees can enjoy bright lights, various attractions, and film screenings as the community gathers to kick off the holiday season.

Also read Bay Area's Indian-American Community Celebrates Diwali with Growing Festivities

Later that same evening, comedian Jerry Seinfeld brings his world-class stand-up comedy to the Center for the Performing Arts. The show starts at 7 p.m. at 255 S. Almaden Blvd. in San Jose. This performance offers an evening of entertainment from one of the most popular names in the industry, providing a high-profile cultural event for the city.

Charity Installations and Musical Performances

On November 13, the LUNGevity Foundation and GO2 for Lung Cancer will host a significant public awareness event. Starting at 10 a.m. at Little Marina Green, 3950 Scott St. in San Francisco, these organizations will unveil an installation of 5,000 white flags. This display represents the number of Californians who die from lung cancer annually, aiming to raise public awareness for Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Advertisement

Music fans can also participate in the Marisela Eterna Tour 2026 on November 13. The singer will perform her greatest hits starting at 7 p.m. at the San Jose Civic, located at 135 W. San Carlos St. in San Jose. This event provides an opportunity for audiences to experience a live concert featuring the artist's most recognizable songs.

Theatrical Productions and Artistic Workshops

The San Jose Center for the Performing Arts hosts multiple theatrical events during this period. "Nutcracker!" Magical Christmas Ballet begins at 3 p.m. on November 13. This classical ballet features international dancers, acrobatics, costumes, and puppets set to Tchaikovsky's music. Additionally, The Who's "Tommy" rock opera returns at 7:30 p.m. with an all-new production featuring anthems like "Pinball Wizard." Earlier in the day, "Malês," a historical film about enslaved Muslim workers in Brazil, screens at 4:45 p.m. at Bolivar House, 582 Alvarado Row, Stanford.

Other performances include "Fiddler on the Roof" by Opera San José at 2 p.m. on November 13 at the California Theatre, 345 South First St. in San Jose. In Saratoga, "Babes in Toyland" musical plays at the Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Ave., at 2 p.m. For those interested in visual arts, Ms. Debbie presents "Forest Friends' Thanksgiving" at 3:45 p.m. at The Cottage, 1025 La Gonda Way, Danville.

Community Tours and Educational Sessions

On November 14, the "Mayors Tour" of Oakland's Mountain View Cemetery takes place. Docents Michael Colbruno and Dennis Evanosky lead this tour, offering historical insights into the cemetery. In San Jose, Nusserhof Winery offers a masterclass at Eataly Silicon Valley, 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd. at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $42.12 for this session where experts walk participants through winery history and serve four curated wines.

Advertisement

Educational and workshop events are available both in person and virtually. Neil Rogachevsky discusses "Israel's Declaration of Independence, Founding Values and Contemporary Debates" at 12 p.m. in a virtual public event. Alain Schläpfer from Stanford University presents "Why Do Voters Elect Authoritarians?" at 12 p.m. in a virtual session. Additionally, a workshop on raising well-balanced tweens and teens is scheduled for 4 p.m. in a virtual format to help parents manage adolescent demands.