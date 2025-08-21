San Jose Activists Demand End to U.S. Aid to Israel in Gaza Conflict

Community leaders and activists gathered in San Jose to call for an end to US funding for Israel amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas. They condemned the violence in Gaza and urged the US government to halt military aid and support for Israeli actions.

A gathering of community leaders and activists descended upon the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building in San Jose on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, demanding an end to U.S. financial support for Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas . The protest, orchestrated by the Solidarity and Unity Network, a coalition of 24 non-profit organizations in the Santa Clara Valley, saw demonstrators waving signs proclaiming “Help end genocide act now!!” and “Stop U.S.

military aid to Israel” while chanting slogans for Palestinian liberation.Salem Ajluni, a board member of Human Agenda, one of the network's constituent groups, delivered a powerful condemnation of the situation in Gaza. He pointed to the brutal siege and bombardment endured by Palestinians for over 22 months, highlighting the unprecedented intensity inflicted upon a civilian population. He urged the U.S. government to cease funding the Israeli military and for local elected officials to actively work towards ending American material and political support for Israeli actions, which he described as crimes. Ajluni also emphasized the responsibility of media organizations to fulfill their public interest function by shedding light on and challenging those complicit in the alleged crimes against humanity in Palestine. He cautioned that silence on this issue, particularly from those who possess the power to halt Israel's siege and starvation, amounted to complicity.Messages of support were read aloud from State Assemblymember Alex Lee and Assemblymember Ash Kalra, both condemning the atrocities inflicted upon Gaza and echoing the call for an end to the conflict. Kalra declared it the “greatest brutalization of children that any generation has seen,” asserting that a complete end to the war was the least that could be done until a lasting, free, and secure Palestine is realized. He further condemned the US's active role in the conflict, alleging that American bombs were responsible for the deaths of over 19,000 children and tens of thousands more in Gaza. Zahra Billoo, director of the Council on American Islamic Relations's Bay Area office, added a fiery denunciation of the massacre in Gaza. She vehemently declared that it was impossible to remain silent in the face of such genocide, emphasizing that the U.S. government was actively funding this brutal campaign while neglecting the basic needs of its own citizens in California, such as access to housing and healthcare.Billoo passionately argued that this conflict was not about security or democracy, but about the consistent prioritization of Israel by US policymakers. She refuted the notion that US weapons and money were being used to promote peace, stating they were instead enabling Israel's war crimes. Raj Jayadev, coordinator of Silicon Valley DeBug, led the crowd in a chant of “free Gaza now,” emphasizing the responsibility of Silicon Valley, a region built on military contracts, to address the complicity of those holding political and economic power in fueling this conflict





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gaza Israel Hamas US Aid Protests San Jose Palestine Human Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hamas reportedly agrees to new Gaza ceasefire proposal as Israel’s Gaza City occupation loomsThe proposal includes a temporary halt to military operations for two months, during which a prisoner-hostage exchange would take place, according to media reports.

Read more »

Israel: Dozens protest in Jaffa against Israel’s Gaza policy as starvation deaths riseSHOTLIST JAFFA, ISRAEL (JULY 25, 2025) (ANADOLU-ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS OF PROTESTERS HOLDING UP SIGNS AND BANNERS BEARING PICTURES OF MALNOURISHED PALESTINIAN CHILDREN 2. VARIOUS OF PROTESTERS CHANTING SLOGANS 3. VARIOUS OF MAN SPEAKING (Arabic) TO CAMERA 4.

Read more »

Israel: Dozens protest in Jaffa against Israel’s Gaza policy as starvation deaths riseSHOTLIST JAFFA, ISRAEL (JULY 25, 2025) (ANADOLU-ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS OF PROTESTERS HOLDING UP SIGNS AND BANNERS BEARING PICTURES OF MALNOURISHED PALESTINIAN CHILDREN 2. VARIOUS OF PROTESTERS CHANTING SLOGANS 3. VARIOUS OF MAN SPEAKING (Arabic) TO CAMERA 4.

Read more »

Head of US pro-Israel group says Israel violated genocide convention in GazaJ Street president says he can no longer defend Israel’s actions and expects courts to hold its leaders accountable for atrocities in Gaza.

Read more »

San Diego FC beats San Jose, takes Supporters’ Shield leadLate goals by Marcus Ingvartsen and Anders Dreyer are the difference in fourth win over a California team

Read more »

Downtown San Jose office market health tops San Francisco, OaklandOffice vacancies have improved in downtown San Jose but have worsened in San Francisco and downtown Oakland.

Read more »