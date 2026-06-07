San Jacinto homeowner fatally shoots armed intruder

An intruder was shot and killed by a San Jacinto homeowner Friday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

An intruder was shot and killed by a San Jacinto homeowner Friday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Heron Way and Wild Thyme Place.

There, deputies found a man with gunshot wounds. He ultimately died of his wounds. Investigators learned that the homeowner was at a neighbor’s house when he heard screaming and gunfire coming from his home. The homeowner then rushed back home, where he saw an intruder armed with a shotgun.

In response, the homeowner armed himself and confronted the intruder, who fired multiple shots at him. The homeowner returned fire and struck the intruder, law enforcement said. As part of the investigation, the homeowner was questioned at the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station. Authorities said they are withholding the intruder’s name pending notification of his family.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office’s Central Homicide Unit Investigator Cook at 951-955–2777 or San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station Investigator Ghiliotty at 951-654–2702.





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