Communities across the San Gabriel Valley foothills are preparing for this week's storm and the many others ahead.

No one knows better, or in this case worse, than Brown about what can happen in Sierra Madre when a storm hits. He does not want a repeat of what happened in 2025 after the Eaton Fire.

Weeks after the disaster, a stalled car clogged the road in front of his home, trapping a flood of fire debris and mud that quickly overtook his street-level office.

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"Logs and stuff were coming down from up above," Brown said. "Burst the mud wall and my neighbor's mud wall at the same time. It was overwhelming.

"The good news this year might be that the basin above their neighborhood appears to be clear. "This was all broken-down trees, branches and debris of all kinds and mud," resident Joss Rogers said. "They had to clean all of this out. " Rogers used his drone to check out the Sierra Madre Dam area debris basin and saw that it was empty.

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He pointed out evidence of how full it once was.

"The levels got up that high, which is insane," he said. "They had like skiploaders and dump trucks and stuff coming and going on this street up here for months. " The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works said crews removed enough sediment to fill the Rose Bowl three times. Stockton tests new treatment system as golden mussels threaten valley water systemsStorm prompts wind alerts for parts of Bay Area, flash flood watch for burn areas