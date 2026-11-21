Aaron Rojas scored three touchdowns in three different ways as San Gabriel football beat Knight 28-14 in the CIF Southern Section Division 14 semifinals.

SAN GABRIEL — Aaron Rojas scored three touchdowns in three different ways Friday night, including a 70-yard interception return that helped San Gabriel football secure a 28-14 victory over Knight in the CIF Southern Section Division 14 semifinals.

Rojas caught a touchdown pass, scored on a run and returned an interception for a touchdown as the top-seeded Matadors advanced to next weekend’s championship game against Santa Ana Valley, which defeated Bassett 28-7 in the other semifinal. San Gabriel led 21-0 entering the fourth quarter before Knight mounted a comeback. Rojas’ interception return halted the Hawks’ momentum and helped put the game out of reach.

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“That defensive touchdown was really important to seal the game because they were getting momentum back and I had to take that away from him,” Rojas said. San Gabriel coach Ray Torres credited Rojas’ development and understanding of the game for his performance on both sides of the ball.

“He’s become a smart football player,” Torres said. “He’s understood a lot more on the field of his responsibilities where he’s supposed to be. And then his athleticism at that point just takes over. ” Rojas opened the scoring in the first quarter, catching a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Raul De Jesus to give San Gabriel a 7-0 lead.

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Knight threatened to answer in the second quarter, driving to San Gabriel’s 4-yard line before coming away without points. The Matadors extended their lead later in the quarter when Matt Rivas stripped the ball from a Knight player and Abraham Rodriguez returned the fumble 16 yards for a touchdown, making it 14-0 at halftime.

“I was trying my hardest to try to punch out the ball, and then I’m like, let me try this,” Rivas said. San Gabriel’s defense continued to pressure Knight in the third quarter. After a series of sacks forced the Hawks to punt, Rivas blocked the kick to give the Matadors possession at Knight’s 15-yard line. Rojas capitalized with a 9-yard touchdown run shortly afterward, extending San Gabriel’s lead to 21-0.

Knight finally broke through in the fourth quarter when Jayce Benson scored on a 6-yard run. A successful two-point conversion pass to Aaron Lane cut the deficit to 21-8.

“The running backs were hitting the hole,” Quam said. “Things started opening up for us compared to the first quarter. ” But Rojas ended the comeback threat with his second interception of the fourth quarter, returning the ball 70 yards for a touchdown to extend San Gabriel’s lead to 28-8.

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“I cut in front of him, caught the ball, ran for 70 yards and scored that touchdown,” Rojas said. Knight added a late touchdown when quarterback Jaidan Harris connected with Javien Bailey on a 28-yard pass. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 28-14. Torres said his team’s ability to force turnovers proved crucial, giving the Matadors additional scoring opportunities while keeping Knight’s offense off the field.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Matadors are now one victory away from a Division 14 championship.

“Last year we didn’t get the chance to even get into playoffs,” Rojas said. “And this year we know what we’re coming for. We’re coming for that ring, baby. ”